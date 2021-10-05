Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Did Liz make the right decision?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 11, she reluctantly agreed to a deal that could have a big effect on her life.

Meanwhile, Rosa helped Isobel make a discovery that could fix things in town.

Elsewhere, Jones went on the offensive to get a big reaction out of everyone.

The fight to save Max kicked off, but was there a future for him in Roswell?

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.