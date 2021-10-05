Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 11

at .

Did Liz make the right decision?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 11, she reluctantly agreed to a deal that could have a big effect on her life.

Stunned Liz - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Rosa helped Isobel make a discovery that could fix things in town.

Elsewhere, Jones went on the offensive to get a big reaction out of everyone.

The fight to save Max kicked off, but was there a future for him in Roswell?

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 11 Quotes

Isobel: You know, Michael, I've been thinking. Maybe as his son, you have an ability that could help even the odds.
Michael: What are you getting at, Iz?
Isobel: Maybe you jump into the Sheriff's head and get her to free them all.
Michael: Besides registering a ten on the creepy scale? No. I can't do that. I got his brown eyes, but body-snatching, it's recessive.

Jones: I'm so glad you could join me.
Liz: You said Heath would lose a finger if I didn't.
Jones: To be fair, he does have nine others.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 11

