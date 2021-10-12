Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 12

at .

How did it all end?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 12, Isobel helped Kyle save a life, but at what cost?

Opposite Sides - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Jones needed something from Michael that could change the latter's relationship with his brother forever.

Elsewhere, Heath continued to work on the science in the hope of stopping Jones.

Who stepped into the ring to stand in his way?

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 12 Online

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 12 Quotes

Dallas: Is there any way I can skip the rest of this awkward family reunion?
Jones: Family? These people barely see you as a friend. You're the cosmic MacGuffin to them. They just want the equation that's in your head.
Isobel: That's not true, Dallas.
Dallas: I have heard way worse in reddit threads.

So, shall we take a vote on who dies if Liz doesn't mend my genetics? Or shall I just pick at random?

Jones

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 12 Photos

Together Again - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 12
The Other End - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 12
Opposite Sides - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 12
Alex & The Machine - Tall - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 12
