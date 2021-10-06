Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 14

Did Lena use her magical abilities to save Supergirl?

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 14, the villains were closing in and it meant everyone had to pick their sides.

Meanwhile, the second totem from Nyxly threatened to derail the relationships on the show.

William struggled to write a story about his superhero friends.

Elsewhere, Kelly was happy to find out Esme had found a new home.

