Watch Survivor Online: Season 41 Episode 5

Did the tribe of three become a tribe of two?

On Survivor Season 41 Episode 5, it was all hands on deck as the group tried to get the upper hand in the daily challenge.

Meanwhile, everyone was shocked by the elimination that left a bunch of people of alliances exposed.

Elsewhere, Jeff revealed that some of the big advantages were about to come to a close.

Did this mean the end of a high-flying player's game?

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.