Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 18 Episode 1

Which of the 30 (!) suitors landed a one-on-one first?

On The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 1, Michelle Young returned to spearhead another season of the female-focused spinoff of The Bachelor.

With her previous shot a love, well, ending in disaster, Michelle returned to return to the dating game.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams also returned as hosts for their second season.

Michelle wastes no time in telling the men on the show that she's looking for the Superman to Superwoman to kick off a family of her own.

Fun, right?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.