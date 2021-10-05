Watch The Big Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 3

at .

Did Monica make the right call?

On The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3, she came face-to-face with her past when the contestants made their way to Chicago.

Julia Takes a Call - tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Nick learned more about Justin's family issues and made a bold move for the sake of the show.

While that happened, Gabby and Brittney went to war over who had the best place in the competition.

Watch The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch The Big Leap online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Who is that Claude guy really? I mean where did he come from?

Meter Maid

We got away for lunch, come back, and you're giving away a car?

Wayne

The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3

The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

An Evening Out - tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3
Julia Takes a Call - tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3
Fitting Room Chat - tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3
Big Leap Bus - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3
Reality Show Woes - tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3
Nick Digs into Justin's past-tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3
  1. The Big Leap
  2. The Big Leap Season 1
  3. The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3
  4. Watch The Big Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 3