Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 5

Did the Conners make Halloween their best day of the year?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 5, Dan and Louise canceled their honeymoon because of the leak in the roof.

Emilio Visits - The Conners Season 4 Episode 5

Becky set out to make it the best time ever with a virtual adventure around the world.

Meanwhile, Darlene continued her spiritual journey, leading to an interesting development.

Elsewhere, Harris introduced Aldo's children to the family.

The Conners Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

Even though our marriage is a sham, he’s still crazy in love with me. It must be awful to be close to someone this hot and not be able to have her.

Becky

Okay, so this is the part in the horror movie where I know something is horribly wrong, but nobody else gets it.

Darlene

