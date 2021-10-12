Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Shaun manage to get his point across?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3, Salen's past came back to haunt her as Shaun complained about the big changes at the hospital since her arrival.

Under New Management - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Glassman was forced to accept his new role at the hospital, leading to a big realization about his future.

Elsewhere, Reznick had the most difficult case of her career, but did she manage to make it a success story?

Watch The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3 Quotes

Lim: You know, it's been a while since you've been supervised. I've got enough on my plate, so please, make it work.
Mateo: I've dealt with super donors and dictators. I can handle Andrews.

To get Salen to change her mind, you have to think about what's important to her, not you.

Lea

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3 Photos

Change Isn't Easy - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3
Lea Supports Shaun - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3
Karaoke Night - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3
Unpopular Changes - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3
New Experiences - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3
A New Role / Tall - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3
