Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did the doctors manage to get through to their patient?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4, a young woman refused life-saving surgery after lining up a family donor.

Lea Supports Shaun - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3

Dr. Park, Reznick, and Lim set out to prove why the surgery was crucial.

Meanwhile, Shaun treated a young girl whose father's personal research complicated her treatment plan.

What did Shaun have to say to make the father change his stance?

Watch The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4 Online

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4 Quotes

There is nothing irrational about wanting to increase the fairness in the world.

Mateo

Shaun: The billboard will inspire no one. And it has inverted my hair part which is on the wrong side.
Salen: Think of a random number between 1 and 10. Did you choose 7?
Shaun: I don't know what you think this proves.
Salen: We are not as rational as we think. I change my decisions all the time.
Shaun: I would like you to change this one then and take down the billboard.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4 Photos

Outside the Hospital - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4
Glassman Talks to Salen - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4
How Will Salen React? - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4
A Father's Research - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4
Treatment is Complicated / Tall - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4
