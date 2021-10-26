Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did the doctors manage to get through to their patient?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4, a young woman refused life-saving surgery after lining up a family donor.

Dr. Park, Reznick, and Lim set out to prove why the surgery was crucial.

Meanwhile, Shaun treated a young girl whose father's personal research complicated her treatment plan.

What did Shaun have to say to make the father change his stance?

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.