Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 11 Episode 20

Did Erika tell the ladies the truth?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 20, questions popped up that made everyone question her motives.

However, her mood turned sour after being put on the hot seat.

Meanwhile, Sutton tried to make things right with a former friend but got a cold shoulder.

Was there a way forward for the ladies after some more shocking developments?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.