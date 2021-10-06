Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 3

How did it all end for Nic?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 3, Nic arrived at the hospital after a car crash.

Conrad rushed to her side as everyone tried to save her life, but a devastating find threatened to divide the entire team.

Meanwhile, The Raptor and Leela dealt with a patient returning with the long-term effects of COVID-19.

What did they learn about the virus?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.