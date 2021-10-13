Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did Conrad find out the truth about what happened to Nic?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 4, his insurmountable grief sent him on a possibly dangerous mission.

Getting Through Halloween - The Resident

Meanwhile, Raptor had an unexpected run-in with the police that took a surprising turn.

Elsewhere, Leela realized a surgeon who was Bell's mentor was making some big mistakes in the operating room.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 4 Quotes

Those books don't have the answers I need when Gigi asks me how her mother died.

Conrad

You know you've been visiting the crash site every day for two weeks. You never come back feeling any better.

Marshall

Springing Into Action - tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 4
Clinging to Gigi - The Resident Season 5 Episode 4
Clinging to Gigi - tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 4
Grieving - tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 4
Quick Response - The Resident Season 5 Episode 4
Lunch with Trevor - tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 4
