Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 2

Did the Simpsons manage to find all the money Gramps lost?

On The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 2, Gramps fell victim to a phone scammer, which put him at odds with the family because he handed over a lot of money.

While the Simpsons were surprised, they had to find a way to get the money back.

Did the story end in happiness or was there something much more sinister at play?

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.