Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 9 Episode 3

Did Lala and Charli turn a corner?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 3, the two former friends were going at it after Lala said rude things about Charli.

Getting Played - Vanderpump Rules

Meanwhile, the gang continued their vacation as James proposed to Raquel, leading to some exciting scenes.

Elsewhere, Ariana felt slighted by one of her former friends and had some words about it.

Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 3 Online

