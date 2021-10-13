Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 9 Episode 3

Did Lala and Charli turn a corner?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 3, the two former friends were going at it after Lala said rude things about Charli.

Meanwhile, the gang continued their vacation as James proposed to Raquel, leading to some exciting scenes.

Elsewhere, Ariana felt slighted by one of her former friends and had some words about it.

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so mu

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.