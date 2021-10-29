Watch Walker Online: Season 2 Episode 1

at .

Did Walker manage to save everyone?

A new wave of villains arrived in town on Walker Season 2 Episode 1, and it was down to Captain James to tell the truth about Mickey.

Shocking News - Walker

Meanwhile, the Davidsons returned home, which set Abeline on edge as the dark history between the two families threatened to boil over.

Elsewhere, Trey went too far and almost blew Micki's cover.

Watch Walker Season 2 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, revaiews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Walker Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Micki: Does he know about your theory that he was the target and not just Stan?
James: Hell no! I'm keeping an eye on him.

Here I thought it was grand theft nostalgia.

Micki

Walker Season 2 Episode 1

Walker Season 2 Episode 1 Photos

Cordell & Denice - Walker Season 2 Episode 1
Coach Trey - Walker Season 2 Episode 1
Trey and Micki - Walker Season 2 Episode 1
The Bros & Geri - Walker Season 2 Episode 1
The Walker Brothers Season 2 Episode 1
Tension at the Bar - Walker Season 2 Episode 1
  1. Walker
  2. Walker Season 2
  3. Walker Season 2 Episode 1
  4. Watch Walker Online: Season 2 Episode 1