Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Was it the end of the line for George?

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 1, the family was in a difficult situation after the patriarch was sent to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Missy and Sheldon struggled to cope, so they decided to run away from home, leading to a heartbreaking encounter.

Elsewhere, Meemaw wanted to make sure the family was in a good place after recent events put her on a strange direction.

