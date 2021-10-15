Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Sheldon and Missy find themselves in trouble?

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 2, Sheldon encouraged his sister to question the bible as their family members seemed shocked.

Meanwhile, Meemaw was determined to catch George Sr. in a lie.

Did she get her wish?

Elsewhere, Mary helped Pastor Jeff search for a youth pastor.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.