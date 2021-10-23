What to Watch: Christmas In My Heart, 4400, Paranormal Activity Next of Kin

Here we go again!

The CW continues its fall schedule rollout with the returns of All American and Walker and the premiere of the 4400 reboot.

Saturday, October 23

8/7c Switched Before Birth (Lifetime)

Elisabeth Rohm directs this ripped from the headlines film starring Justina Machado and Sylar Samuels about the horrors of the federally unregulated IVF going wrong.

Fast friends Olivia and Anna share a mutual desire for children and bond over their IVF journeys and eventual pregnancies. Unfortunately, a miscarriage isn’t the only tragedy in this movie. Anna learns that one of the twins she carried is Anna’s, and the result is a heart-wrenching situation that drives these two women apart.

Expect smiles, tears, and genuine outrage with this. You should also return for a full review of the film!

8/7c Boyfriends of Christmas Past (Hallmark)

Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends.

She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.

Starring Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

10/9c Christmas In My Heart (HMM)

Unsatisfied with the amount of airtime Heather Hemmens gets on Roswell, New Mexico? Well, she’s the star of this holiday romance!

Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of reclusive Country music star Sean to prep her for the holiday concert. They are joined through the connective power of music.

Starring Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Sunday, October 24

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Sam and Kilbride clash over a case involving an arms dealer responsible for the slaughter of ATF agents.

The case leads them to a well-connected colonel and friend of Kilbride, accused of supplying militia groups with guns.

Also, Kensi and Fatima go undercover at a rehab facility to question the arms dealer’s girlfriend.

9/8c Succession (HBO)

Kendall tries to get his siblings, as well as Stewy and Sandi, on his side. Will he be successful?

Meanwhile, fearing his legal situation, Greg asks Ewan for help. That can’t possibly good for anyone involved.

We don’t have a specific look at this week’s episode, but the weeks ahead promo from HBO is pretty tantalizing stuff!

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 continues in fine form with a Morgan and Grace-centric episode.

I wasn’t a fan of the writing for Morgan for years, but the writing overall has improved on the show, all thanks to the Nuclear Fallout!

Prepare for a riveting hour with powerhouse performances from Lennie James and Karen David. They don’t get as perfect as this installment!

Monday, October 25

8/7c All American (The CW)

After the earth-shattering events of the Beverly and Crenshaw State Championship, Spencer also needs to come to terms what happened with Coop and Layla.

Now he has the extra pressure of it being early national signing day for football and Spencer must make a major decision about committing.

Meanwhile, Billy struggles to forgive Spencer about helping Jordan.

9/8c 4400 (The CW)

4400 missing people from the past century suddenly reappear in 2021, in the same place, without having aged a day.

The government tries to make sense of this mysterious event, but the missing people don’t seem to know what happened to them either.

However, they may be altered in ways they can’t even begin to understand.

Don’t miss the exciting, action-packed premiere of this sci-fi reboot from the CW!

9/8c The Big Leap (FOX)

Are you ready to meet the momster responsible for the twins?

With premiere day on the horizon, Brittney and Simon’s mother unexpectedly visits and sparks a whole other level of cray-cray with a jealous Brittney. But will it bring Brittney and Gabby closer together as they find common ground?

Speaking of closer together, Mike and Paula are likely still on the outs in time for a live-action after-special that Nick films with the cast, but Justin and Simon get a bit closer. Whereas, Reggie requires the help of the men from The Big Leap to sort through his romantic life.

9/8c Below Deck (Bravo)

One of the best reality TV shows returns to the air with a mix of old and new cast members, and we begin the season without Captain Lee.

Fear not, the trailer teases his return midseason, so that’s a positive.

What will the guests get up to on one of the most luxurious yachts in the world?

10/9c Ordinary Joe (NBC)

With Jenny out of town, Nurse Joe must parent Chris all on his own.

Rockstar Joe makes a connection with his birth son, Zeke over music, but Jenny cautions him that’ll destroy the kid if he learns the truth.

Cop Joe and Amy may be in too deep with their investigation against Bobby Diaz.

Tuesday, October 26

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder)

One queen has fallen victim and got buried alive by the competition. (Quite literally!)

Formelda Hyde is out, which means there are nine queens left to spook, slay and slash their way to the top of this monster mash.

Which queens will live to see another day? And, which queen will be the next to lose in the Extermination Challenge? So much drag excellence in time for spooky season.

8/7c Queen Sugar (OWN)

After coming clean with Darla, Ralph Angel must face the consequences for stealing from the Landry’s but he may have to make a deal with the devil to save himself.

Elsewhere, Nova struggles with the after effects of the police raid, Charley makes a decision about running for Congress.

And after Billie’s blow-up with Violet, Billie and Prosper try to move forward. You don’t want to miss this all new Queen Sugar.

You have to do what it takes to protect the ones you love. #QUEENSUGAR is back Tuesday at 8|7c.

9/8c La Brea (NBC)

La Brea keeps throwing bigger twists and turns each week. Eddie’s death was a mystery, and when the group find a mysterious fort with the same handprint, will it make sense?

More clues are revealed linking information from the Mohave sinkhole to the La Brea one, but will it help any of the teams?

Gavin and Izzy learn that time is running out on a rescue mission, making it even more dangerous.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Dr. Wilder is back, and we’ll get to see her in action as a Deaf surgeon during some scenes that’ll have fans buzzing with excitement.

Floyd and Lyn break down and talk to her husband, Claude, about their relationship and how they’ll move forward. Meanwhile, Iggy is torn between two patients and their families, playing referee.

Max realizes that there is so much more about Helen he doesn’t know when someone surprising from her past shows up.

10/9c Queens (ABC)

The newly named Queens are back together again and set for their first musical tour in two decades, but it’s when their lives have reached new crossroads.

Brianna is still reeling from her husband’s infidelity and cancer diagnosis and has to balance taking care of him and their children along with the new demands of her reclaimed musical career.

Meanwhile, after Jill publicly came out during the BET Awards, she has to deal with the effects of the news within her formerly safe Christian community. The drama and kickass performances and music continue with an all-new episode!

Wednesday, October 27

8/7c Survivor (CBS)

It’s the merge -- or is it? Something unexpected takes the castaways by surprise. They will have to do their best to cope with yet another twist to the game they know and love.

9/8/c The Conners (ABC

It’s Halloween! One of the most important holidays in the Conner household and Harris introduces Aldo’s children to the family, where more tricks than treats await.

Dan and Louise have to cancel their honeymoon due to a leak in the roof, but all is not lost when Becky surprises the newlyweds and takes them on a virtual adventure around the world. And in the middle of it all, Darlene tries to continue her spiritual journey.

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Desperate Housewives’ Ricardo Chavira guest-stars as a former colleague of Ruzek’s who may have a checkered past.

When evidence begins to disappear at crime scenes, red flags go up, and Voight and Burgess start looking into this man who is supposed to be Ruzek’s friend.

The tension among some of the unit continues.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

With some of the events from the night out in the open, Gary, still reeling from his breakup with Darcy, focuses his attention on making things up to Sophie. However, things don’t go according to plan.

Katherine delves into exploring these new feelings she has for Shanice when the two spend some time alone with one another.

And Rome may screen his movie to a classroom and generate some controversial discussions.

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The CSI team investigates when a body is dug up in the luau pit of a Hawaiian-themed hotel.

Also, Internal Affairs begins to question Grissom and Sara’s return to the crime lab.

How can any of them do their work while under a microscope?

Thursday, October 28

Kin (AMC+)

With their backs against the wall, the Kinsellas will have to make their boldest move yet in order to protect their family. Who will emerge victoriously? Who will make it out alive? Don’t miss the season finale of this tense and harrowing Irish crime drama.

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

The team is in for a wagonload of introspection as the Eternal Flagellation takes them all on the trippiest of trippy trips. Prepare, if you can, for Larry, Cliff, Vic, and Jane to face their most shameful moments. Also, puppets, talking toys, racecar strippers, and mommy issues.

There’s never a boring moment when you have a supersized blanket fort.

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

The newest member of the Star Trek family is the first series created with a younger, pre-teen audience in mind.

An animated co-production with Nickelodeon, Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of “Unwanted” young aliens on the run from the sinister Diviner (voiced by John Noble) and his terrifying henchman, Drednok (voiced by Jimmi Simpson).

On the supersized series premiere, meet Dal (Brett Gray), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Zero (Angus Imrie), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas), and the AMAZING Murf (Dee Bradley Baker) as they pilot the Starfleet Protostar by the skin of their respective butts to a better future.

This is a visually breathtaking, narratively-rich, cinematic deep-dive into the heart of Trek. You will not want to miss this launch! LLAP, my friends.

Canada’s Drag Race (WOW Presents Plus and Crave)

Two queens have sashayed away in the competition, and the drama is just heating.

After Océane Aqua-Black’s surprising elimination, the queens are stepping their games up to become the frontrunner of the competition. Who will rise to the top to win the next Maxi Challenge?

And, which queen will be the next to fall?

8/7 Walker (The CW)

Walker Season 2 returns with everyone’s favorite Texas Ranger.

Cordell learns his life is in danger and the real reason Micki has been working undercover. Trey almost blows Micki’s cover, making things worse.

Abilene is upset when their arch-rivals the Davidsons return home since there is some bad blood between the families.

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

The pared-down Task Force seeks to rescue the computer-chip engineer and his family from The Skinner.

But will Red and/or Dembe be with them?

And can they all get along well enough to accomplish their goal?

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

Legacies is finally gathering steam and the end of Malivore could be in sight!

The supervillain has kidnapped Ethan, but what is his master plan for Lizzie’s love interest?

The show has slowly been building toward Hope as the Tribrid, and we know that means she has to die. Might that be what Alaric was keeping from her?

Friday, October 29

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (Paramount+)

A documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader), as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family.

Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister…

This beautifully-timed flick is only available on Paramount+!

Colin in Black and White (Netflix)

This Ava Duvernay and Colin Kaepernick brainchild is part docuseries, part coming of age drama about a teen Colin who is trying to navigate life as a biracial dual-sport athlete with conservative white parents.

Narrated by Kap himself, the six-episode series illuminates viewers on this notorious athlete turned activist’s younger years battling identity issues, discovering who he is and what he has to offer, and striving to follow his dreams.

Though unflinchingly addressing race, culture, and class without a hint of subtlety, Jaden Michael’s earnest performance as a young Kaep, along with Mary Louise Parker and Nick Offerman’s nuanced portrayals of Colin’s well-intended, loving, but culturally aloof parents makes this a compelling series that’ll draw you in.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Amazon Prime Video)

Has the killer claimed another victim? The bloody trail has all the answers.

The OG crew followed their investigation toward a new suspect, but they only ended up with more questions. What secrets are Bruce hiding? Could Clara be the killer?

The adventures in Wai Huna are getting bloodier and bloodier by the week!

