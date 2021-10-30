What to Watch: You Should Be Watching The Big Leap, The Christmas Promise, Queens

We’ve still got Christmas movies coming out of the woodwork, including one on Netflix starring Nina Dobrev. Torrey DeVito and Dylan Bruce headline a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries feature, too.

The Resident returns! We’ll get our first look at the time jump, and we cannot wait.

And if you haven’t been watching The Big Leap, now is the time to catch up. If you love A Million Little Things and New Amsterdam for the drama, you’ll be entirely satisfied with what The Big Leap offers. WATCH IT!!!

Saturday, October 30

8/7c Torn From Her Arms (Lifetime)

Lifetime is laying it all on the floor with this star-studded, ripped from the headlines film highlighting the immigration crisis at the border.

It’s the gut-wrenching true story of a mother who is desperate to reunite with her daughter, of whom she was separated as they fled violence in political unrest in El Salvador. The film recounts Cindy and Ximena’s experiences enduring inhumane conditions in different detention camps that were so bad a whistleblower leaked the conditions of what was happening invoking national outrage and discourse.

It’s an eye-opening film that will leave you in tears, and Claws’ Judy Reyes, Mr. Robot’s Gloria Reuben, Who Killed Sara’s Fátima Molina, and Camila Nuñez give stunning performances in this film you will not want to miss.

8/7c Coyote Creek Christmas (Hallmark)

Janel Parish and Ryan Paevy star in this Hallmark Countdown to Christmas feature.

Paige offers to plan the annual holiday party at her parent’s hotel in the Rockies, the Coyote Creek Inn, which will surely help her score a promotion at the upscale event planning company she works for. She decides on a “Christmas around the world” theme, to showcase the universal magic of the season through the diverse Christmas traditions of the Inn’s guests.

Dylan (Paevey), a charismatic real estate developer and single father, is visiting Coyote Creek for the holidays with his son. What Paige doesn’t know is that her parents are planning to sell the Inn and that the potential buyer is her new acquaintance Dylan.

The fate of the Inn and Paige’s relationships are both left for the magic of the holiday season to decide.

10/9c The Christmas Promise (HMM)

Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVito and Orphan Black’s Dylan Bruce star in this Hallmark Movies & Mysteries feature.

Nicole (DeVitto) has been dealing with grief after the loss of her fiancé when she decides to sell the dream house they were building. She hires Joe, a carpenter, to finish the renovations on the house so it can be ready for sale.

Joe also begins to show Nicole how to rebuild her life. Meanwhile, Nicole is exchanging text messages with someone who has her late fiancé’s number and has also suffered a loss.

As Joe shows Nicole how to be whole again, the stranger who is texting Nicole teaches her how to take one day at a time and how to find happiness amid her heartbreak. Will Nicole find the courage to heal her broken heart and find true love again?

Sunday, October 31

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Callen continues hunting Katya.

Kilbride enlists NCIS to help find a truckload of stolen guns.

The assignment becomes more challenging when their suspect, the son of a mob boss they believe was planning to sell them, is found dead.

9/8c Succession (HBO)

Damn!! They’ve been toying with the FBI’s arrival, but it’s imminent from the looks of the trailer.

And can we please note how amazing Shiv looks in that blue gown? Everything about Succession is perfection, including the Season 4 renewal!

In this episode, with the DOJ at the door, Logan summons his arsenal, while Tom makes a potentially life-changing offer, and Kendall becomes obsessed with his own takedown. Exciting!

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

The impressive seventh season of this zombie drama continues. We delve deeper into the aftermath of the nuclear apocalypse and check in with June and John Dorie Sr.

This is a pulse-pounding installment that confirms the show is forging ahead with this impressive new direction.

We will have a full review of the episode and a post mortem with one of the stars.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

In theme with Halloween, this week’s episode revolves around a new designer drug hitting the streets. The side effects include, but are not limited to, turning users into “zombies”!

We wonder what’s in store for the rest of the episode as Lucy also questions if her apartment is haunted. What haunts are in store for the team the rest of the episode?

10/9c SEAL Team (CBS)

The CBS series finale finds the team pushed to the limit after a shocking new mission. As revelations are dropped about the team members, we’re left with a doozy of a cliffhanger. But if you want to see what happens next, you’re going to have to head over to Paramount+.

Monday, November 1

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu)

It’s the season (and possibly series) finale of this new sci-fi drama.

With the Amazons arriving at Marrisville, we may be looking at a Yorick-Hero reunion, but will it be enough to keep the peace? Will there be an all-out war?

It’s been a wild ride! This promises to be an explosive end to a show that was sadly cut short before its time.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

Things are about to take a scary turn when the 118 has to deal with a crisis at a local prison.

With a fire raging inside, the team unknowingly becomes trapped in a riot that could leave lives hanging in the balance.

This promises to be one crazy hour, and you won’t want t miss it live!

8/7c All American (The CW)

With Spencer having to make yet another big decision, he choose to spend time with the most important people in his life. Olivia tries to balance her desire for intimacy with the commitment she made with herself regarding her sobriety.

Jordan is worried about his recruitment possibilities and turns to Billy for advice. Asher contemplates his next move and finds inspiration from someone unexpected.

Meanwhile, Grace is fed up with Billy's behavior and decides to confront him.

8/7c The Family Chantel (TLC)

The Family Chantel sibling we love to hate, River, has a new girlfriend, and maybe all the other members of this insane family can set their differences aside long enough to address this issue.

We’re not saying River’s new girlfriend Megan is a gold digger or clout-chaser out of his league or anything like that. We’re typing it instead. As the kiddies say, “the math ain’t mathing.”

Maybe Chantel and her grating mother Karen can reshift their focus from Winter’s trifling boyfriend to the newest suspicious individual trying to worm her way into their family. Isn’t it funny how Pedro is the least problematic person in this brood?

9/8c 4400 (The CW)

Tensions rise between the returnees and the guards holding them captive.

Will new powers manifest amongst the others? How will these use them to their advantage?

Will Keisha get Hayden’s message to Jharrel? Find out on a new episode of 4400!

9/8c The Big Leap (FOX)

Hell hath no fury like a Gabby scorned, and our Big Leap queen is ready for vengeance, to Nick’s pleasure and benefit, and ours, let’s be real!

After Brittney shared the identity of Sam’s father on live TV, Gabby is all-in on generating drama to get back at the woman she thought she was becoming close friends with, and the team-up of Gabby and Nick is everything you’d imagine and more!

Reggie still has his sights on reclaiming his football career, and it includes schmoozing his former coach to get back in their good graces.

10/9c Ordinary Joe (NBC)

It’s the episode we’ve all been waiting for!

Told entirely through flashbacks, we’ll see the origins of Joe Kimbreau’s decisions told in great detail over graduation weekend.

We’ll learn how his first date with Amy went and how he and Amy chose to start a family.

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Good Doctor takes on anti-Asian hate when a man’s beating-related injuries are so severe that his daughter elects to consent to life-saving surgery that he doesn’t want.

The series’ track record with topical issues is decidedly mixed. Its COVID storyline at the beginning of The Good Doctor Season 4 was way too on-the-nose for many viewers, though the Guatemala storyline was more compelling.

How will Shaun’s Autism clash (or not) with his patients’ cultural values as well as with trying to get this patient the best care? That’s where the drama should be centered!

Tuesday, November 2

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder)

Two queens have been exterminated from the competition, but who will be the next to fall?

The next challenge sees the queens look to the Weird, Wild, West for inspiration in creating their next looks. Who will serve it on the runway?

And who will bury themselves in the competition?

8/7c Queen Sugar (OWN)

After making a deal with the devil, otherwise known as Sam Landry, Ralph Angel and Darla try to prepare for the future. Davis asks Charley an important question, while Micah and Isaiah have a charged conversation. Will either be taking their relationships to the next level?

And Dominic and Nova grow closer, but is that a good thing for Nova? Find out on an all-new Queen Sugar!

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

The time-jump that fans cannot stop talking about kicks off when we get our first glimpse of what life looks like for Conrad and the Chastain crew four years into the future!

Everything is different from everyone, as Conrad juggles fatherhood and his new job as a concierge to the chagrin of all his colleagues and friends. Devon adapts to life as Chastain’s newest version of Conrad. AJ’s love life takes off, and much more.

8/7c FBI (CBS)

Blessed be the end of the hiatus because this new episode of FBI looks good!

The promo teases Criminal Minds vibes when a seemingly sweet and innocent nice suburban woman is attacked and kidnapped from her home. Of course, true to form for those innocent Suburbanites, the team investigates the victim and her husband, looking into affairs on both sides that may contribute to her disappearance.

Who wants to place bets that they’ll work in some commentary about the socioeconomic and racial component of the team devoting so much time to looking into this specific victim? It’s a Dick Wolf show after all!

9/8c FBI: International (CBS)

The newbie FBI is still killing it with their excitement and plots.

Are you ready for some spy goodness?! The team looks into the mysterious death of an American journalist who is poisoned on his way to meet with an anonymous source in Poland.

It smells like that other agency is involved. You know the one! Does this mean more turf wars? It’ll be nice to see what happens when an international FBI team butts heads with the CIA.

9/8c La Brea (NBC)

Get prepared for another emotional episode of La Brea.

With only hours left before the light to the sinkhole closes, the La Brea survivors try a final escape plan.

Gavin attempts to contact his wife with a warning and his own rescue plan, but will he make it, or will his plans be thwarted too?

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Oh, boy! This looks like an exciting one that may bring back some triggers and PTSD for many of the staff members ranging from Lauren to Max and Helen.

A bad accident involving an ambulance sends everything into chaos and makes tensions run high. But also, it sounds like we have another ransomware episode on a medical drama.

We’re here for the drama of this one, though!

10/9c FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Hana is back!

Hana rejoins the team for a new case and has to adjust to all the changes that have happened in her absence. One of many things of which she’ll have to adapt to after what happened to her.

The team investigates a deadly arcade fire that they learn is only the first step in an intricate revenge plot.

10/9c Queens (ABC)

After reviews pour in, the women realize that their old ways of rapping, singing, and performing don’t suit them, and they have to adapt to the industry around them.

A freestyle battle among the women brings up some previous beefs as Naomi fights to maintain more control and Brianna calls for a more collaborative effort.

Eric takes Valeria out for dinner.

Wednesday, November 3

8/7c Survivor (CBS)

It’s part two of the Time Travel Twist double episode! Will Erika smash the hourglass? She’d be crazy not to! How will the other castaways react to this shocking display of god-like powers the likes of which the game has never seen? How will it affect the post-merge game going forward? Tune in and find out!

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Finally, finally, finally! Dr. Choi is back! He might have been egotistical and rigid when he ran the ED, but he’s miles ahead of the self-serving Dr. Archer. Will Archer voluntarily relinquish power? Will Choi put him in his place? Looks like you’ll need a ton of popcorn for this one! We can’t wait!

9/8/c The Conners (ABC

Becky’s finally hitting her stride as she finds herself thriving at college! With some newfound confidence, what type of plans will she make for her future? Darlene worries about Mark fitting in at his new school, but soon finds she has more to deal with when Mark turns to Ben for advice. Don’t miss the latest episode of The Conners!

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Oh, we're back to that juicy tension between Halstead and Voight, and even Trudy has something going to say about it. Let the drama commence!

Voight balances a unit that's falling apart because of the personal drama between him, Halstead, and Hailey with his efforts to gain the trust of a new informant going pear-shaped. It's going to be a good one!

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Time jumps (sometimes) make everything better, and we're checking in with our AMLT gang six months later.

Life is not going well for Gary, which makes things awkward when he bumps into Darcy for the first time in ages. Guys, we're really worried about Gary.

Meanwhile, Rome sharing his film with anyone who's interested may lead to some legal action from Paragon+ since he sold them the rights and all of that. Also, may we check in on if Katherine is dating women now and Maggie's new pro-hockey player boo played by Ryan Hansen? Maybe!

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

Grissom and Sara close in on who framed Hodges.

The CSI team investigates a locked room murder mystery at 30,000 feet.

That happens after a cargo plane lands autonomously at McCarran Airport and everyone on board has been killed.

Thursday, November 4

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

As the team comes to grips with the fallout of their subconscious reconciliations, the action amps up with Madame Rouge, The Brotherhood of Evil, and Rita.

Good intentions versus evil ambitions. Old grudges and new beginnings. It’s becoming clear that time has no meaning when you live many lives.

Will Rita prove herself the leader The Chief believed her to be? Will Larry be able to parent the space slug better than he did his human offspring? Will something good happen for Cliff? Crazy, I know, but that’s the name of the game this season!

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

With Hologram Janeway’s sudden appearance in the final scene of the mind-blowing premiere, we now have Starfleet on the scene.

Not that that means anything to our young crew. How will Janeway’s programming contend with the inexperienced and untrained ragtag band of fugitives?

Will we learn more about Murf? Will Jankom Pog’s strategy of “percussive maintenance” prove problematic in space? How will The Diviner pursue his prize?

Canada’s Drag Race (WOW Presents Plus and Crave)

We weren’t prepared for the latest elimination! A third queen has sashayed their way out of the competition.

The game has become more cutthroat and the challenges more challenging. Who will be the next queen on top? And who will be next to lose the lip-sync?

8/7 Walker (The CW)

Who is the one that got away in Micki’s life?

Walker grows concerned over Micki working undercover, especially when her new informant is her ex-boyfriend.

Stella and Colton Davidson team up to solve a new mystery with Trey’s help.

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

The Blacklist task force prepares to start life anew with Liz. Meanwhile, Red begins his latest chapter as The Skinner. How long before the two collide with each other?

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

It’s going to be hard to top the 500th episode, but SVU is back and determined to try!

Expect twists, turns, and maybe some post-Halloween horror, as a routine case involving three missing girls leads to Rollins being disgusted and Benson saying she’s never seen anything like this in her 20+ years of experience!

What could possibly be so shocking? And will it lead to another crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime?

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Seven episodes in means we’re close to the end of the Stabler undercover arc!

Reggie’s in jail, the real Eddie Wagner’s son wants Stabler’s attention, and Bell is hoping to make an arrest. I almost feel sorry for Reggie even though he did kill Diane!

The bigger question is how Stabler will get out of this one alive.

Friday, November 5

Love Hard (Netflix)

This looks so cute, and it stars The Vampire Diaries Nina Dobrev!

A romantic comedy about the lies we tell for love. An unlucky-in-love LA girl ( Dobrev) falls for a rugged East Coast guy (Darren Barnet) on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays—only to discover that she’s been catfished by his childhood friend (Jimmy O. Yang).

Oh, you KNOW they’re going to fall in love despite his initial deception. Sometimes, loves comes from where you least expect it.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Amazon Prime Video)

Two more deaths have rocked the quiet town of Wai Huna.

Unfortunately, that includes one of the OG crew members. How will the friends react to losing other members to the vicious ways of the killer?

Plus, what is the meaning behind Dylan and Clara both being at the caves?! Our jaws are still on the floor waiting for an answer.

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

The Hailee Steinfeld-led comedy begins its final season with three of its strongest episodes to date.

There are many changes as we build towards the conclusion of this beloved series.

We’ll have you covered with a spoiler-free review throughout next week and some cast interviews.

9/8c Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Magnum and Higgins are hired by an anxious groom to look into his bride-to-be on the eve of their wedding. What they think is a simple case of cold feet turns into a web of lies and a life-or-death situation for Higgins. Also, TC makes a touching decision on how to help Cade,

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

Uh oh! The marital tensions between Jamie and Eddie are going to rear their ugly heads again! This time, the problem is that Eddie’s invited her ex-con father to live with them. I’m not sure what prompted this, since she didn’t want anything to do with him until recently.

Either way, Jamie won’t be happy, especially if Eddie’s dad does something illegal while under their roof! He’s not the kind of man they want to bring to Sunday dinner, after all, or is he?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.