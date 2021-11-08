1883: Yellowstone Prequel Trailer Teases The Dutton Clan's Distant Past

Are you ready to step back in time in the Yellowstone universe?

Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the forthcoming prequel series 1883, and it looks like a very different story than what the original Paramount Network series has been telling.

"The highly anticipated series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America," reads the official logline.

"It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana."

The cast includes Billy Bob Thornton as Jim Courtright, Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, Isabel May as Elsa, LaMonica Garrett as TBA, Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, and Tim McGraw as James Dutton.

The cast was announced back in August.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” said Elliott.

“I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

“This is truly a dream job,” said Tim McGraw.

“Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity.

"The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life."

"As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this, and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Faith Hill.

“The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

“Yellowstone is a massive hit show with tens of millions of fans - with 1883, we are taking those fans back to the origin story, and in the process, turning the Yellowstone world into a global hit franchise to fuel the growth of Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, MTV Entertainment Group.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

It looks like a lot of fun!

The spinoff premieres December 19 exclusively on Paramount+.

