4400 Season 1 Episode 5 Review: The Way We Were

The stakes have gotten a lot higher with the 4400.

On 4400 Season 1 Episode 5, there's a new man in charge. Jharrel and Keisha are intent on keeping the 4400 safe, but it may not be easy.

Things are shifting, but they may not be for the best.

It was only a matter of time before the federal government got involved.

Bill Green (Chris Johnson) showing up for Phase 2 was reminiscent of the original series. He set an ominous, smarmy sort of dread that hasn't been felt until now. Green only wants to create the illusion of freedom so that he can continue to monitor the returnees.

Whatever caused the green lights and took/brought back the 4400, it seems less dangerous than this guy.

When has the government done anything for us folk without a catch? Claudette Permalink: When has the government done anything for us folk without a catch?

There's got to be some kind of surveillance or tracking device in the phones that are being distributed. The more "modern" 4400 will probably figure this out quick enough, but it might spell trouble for some of the less technologically-inclined.

Soraya (Kausar Mohammed) had an amazing diatribe to LaDonna about how the world, and particularly the USA, isn't as safe as it appears to be.

Mohammed has been such a delightful comedic presence whenever she pops up on screen, but now it's clear Soraya has been traumatized, and we won't get many more laughs from her.

Soraya's speech to LaDonna almost came out of left field, but it sure packed a punch.

I'm on your side. That's why I'm a queer Muslim woman working in the government! It is certainly not for the pay. Soraya Permalink: It is certainly not for the pay.

It feels like this is a core theme of the series itself -- everyone's got to look out for each other, however they can. The government will always want to control the marginalized and keep them from realizing the full potential of their power.

It's in Soraya's speech, but Jharrel and Keisha arrive at this conclusion by the end of the episode as well.

It was an incredibly emotional episode for Keisha (Ireon Roach).

Not only did we get to see flashbacks of Keisha, her adorable nieces, and her sister Kenya, but we got a couple of scenes between Keisha and Tarik, Kenya's ex.

Ireon Roach and Kai Ealy are both so strong and vulnerable here -- the grief and anger sears through both of them. They both recognize their feelings for Kenya are the only thing that connects them. They never seemed overly fond of each other, but now they will always be in each other's lives.

There is no such thing as bad people, or good. People are messy. Tarik Permalink: There is no such thing as bad people, or good. People are messy.

Keisha wants to stay connected to Kenya, but she can't allow herself to feel the feelings that seeing her nieces will bring up. Poor Tarik just sees his girls suffering and missing their aunt and knows they need that love, but also sees that it might help Keisha heal, too.

These scenes were so powerful, and they helped give Keisha some much-needed depth.

In a bit of a diversion, Keisha got to take some of the ladies out on the town.

I wanted more of Keisha and Shanice -- that scene got cut off too soon! It's just great to see Keisha connecting with the 4400 on a more human level and for Shanice to have someone else to open up to about her relationship (since Andre is now too emotionally involved to offer impartial advice).

It was fun to see the ladies having a good time at the bar, being supported by other women out on the town. The little 4400 "wave" was a cool, in-world touch.

Of course, women can't go out without being harassed. Keisha's suspicions about Claudette were confirmed -- but now, with the state of things, she's not likely to say anything to the higher-ups. With Jessica no longer in charge, Jharrel and Keisha are going "rogue" in order to make sure the 4400 are safe.

There was simply no way Shanice was going to end up staying with Logan, Bridget, and Mariah. That would just not have worked. Poor Bridget seemed to be taking it all in stride, but what a thing to expect of someone.

She must really love her daughter.

The choice to put Hayden there instead is inspired -- Hayden needs adult guidance, but why did Mariah want him there so badly? Is she just desperate for a friend, or will there be something more?

I don't like to lie, and I don't like being lied to. Hayden Permalink: I don't like to lie, and I don't like being lied to.

Are we to believe that Logan is just okay with a random teenage boy moving into his house for the foreseeable future? He seems overprotective of Mariah, so it's unclear why he'd agree to this. As a compromise for not being able to accommodate Shanice?

Logan's a hard one to read.

Andre and Shanice got a special outing together. Andre's delight at all the modern aspects of the world is a typical time-travel trope, but TL Thompson sells it with such a sincere, exuberant innocence that has become the trademark of his character.

Despite Shanice not being sure of her feelings for Logan, she is still warm and patient with Andre, as they enjoy their first Pride together (featuring a delightful cameo from who I assume was an uncredited Vanessa Bayer!)

This scene was filled with so much joy and celebration. Despite the uncertainty of the future, it was clear that Andre might just be in a time and place where he has a better chance of being accepted for who he is.

Whether their romance will get a reprieve or not, it's clear Shanice and Andre's friendship is still as strong as ever.

It seems like Jharrel and Claudette are getting pretty friendly.

It could just be Jharrel's kind nature, his need to help, or his yearning to find Manny. But, he seems to be truly seeing Claudette for who she is, and he's taking a genuine interest in making her happy.

It will be interesting to see if he takes this much care with the rest of his assignments. He gave her his brother's apartment.

What if Manny does return and finds Claudette in his home? Don't forget, Hayden had a vision that told him Manny was alright -- it might have even been of Manny itself. Will the clocks begin to appear again?

Green stated that all the 4400 would be eventually freed, and permanently -- how long it will take is anyone's guess.

There appears to be so much hope for the 4400, but the dangers are also starting to make themselves known as well.

I may not have come from the past, but it sure has a way of sneaking in when you least expect it. Keisha Permalink: It sure has a way of sneaking in when you least expect it.

