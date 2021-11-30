4400 Season 1 Episode 6 Review: If You Love Something

It was the jailbreak we all knew was coming.

On 4400 Season 1 Episode 6, Hayden enlisted the help of LaDonna, Andre, and Mariah to rescue Mildred and Noah from the Ypsi Medical Facility.

As the 4400 begin to move up and out, their powers are becoming clearer -- as is the government's desire to control them.

It seemed like a risky plan, but Hayden actually almost pulled it off. They rescued Mildred but failed to find Noah. What they managed to accomplish was still pretty impressive!

LaDonna's powers can not be overstated! She was truly the MVP of this rescue mission. Not only is she a computer genius, but for all intents and purposes, she has shapeshifting abilities.

Yes, it's all an illusion, but it's easily one of the most useful powers of any of the 4400.

While in the East Wing, we got to see two more people with powers while in the East Wing of Ypsi Med -- a bird-woman and a man of fire. It felt like such a tease to only get two, but the imagination on display is evident, and I can't wait to see more!

Mariah really came to life in this episode, thanks largely to Sophia Echendu's approach to the character, as well as Shomari Kirkwood's writing. She's brave, but she's still sensible. Mariah just wants to help in any way she can since she knows what's happening is wrong.

Even though Mariah has some sort of feelings for Hayden (she seems unclear on them herself), she's not going to come between Hayden and Mildred unless it feels right. She's respectful of their bond, and it seems like she'd be fine being friends with both of them.

Logan and Bridget raised a good one. However, Logan's attitude towards his daughter is inconsistent at best, but maybe he's finally settling into who he needs to be. He can help his kid when she needs it but still make her understand why she shouldn't put herself in danger.

Hayden hasn't had a father his whole life, so it's quite moving to have Logan defend him and praise his moral fortitude.

In every episode, 4400 shows compassion in action.

Here, it is the relationship between young Hayden (Mace Montgomery Miskel) and his mother, so warmly played by Celeste M. Cooper.

This is one of the show's strongest aspects -- with each portrayal of someone society might consider "different," the show has another character treat them with dignity and respect.

Hayden is clearly on the Autism spectrum. His mother helps him find the strength he has because of this and not in spite of it. She finds ways to frame it so that he recognizes his own worth. She's his advocate, but she's also teaching him to be one for himself.

She speaks to him in a clear, deliberate tone, never raising her voice, except when defending her son against others who would abuse him. It's beautiful.

Did we finally see Andre's powers at work?

When Millie got hold of that guard with her powers, she became unhinged. She could easily have killed him, so it was a good thing LaDonna injected her when she did.

When Andre touched the guard's broken bones, they healed. It seems unlikely the guard would also have superpowers (although, who knows? It's not outside the realm of possibility). Far more likely is that Andre is unwittingly responsible for healing the guard.

As a counterpart to Claudette, who can heal herself, it looks like Andre may have the ability to heal others. It would make sense, as he is a doctor, and he's shown no signs of any other power yet.

Andre also had to go to Shanice to see if she would help them get the code from his memory -- how convenient that she would be allowed in! No wonder Andre was reluctant.

Shanice and Andre have a complicated friendship, certainly, but as Shanice mentioned, it's tricky because her "husband' is still part of her life.

Andre is a tender, gentlemanly sort who wants to maintain propriety. It's not fair to have the woman he cares for go into his mind and see the feelings he's trying to keep hidden. He can't help what he feels, though he knows he shouldn't.

Shanice may not have realized just how deep Andre's feelings for her go and how much he's hurting and keeping inside without realizing it.

Meanwhile, the Reverend's congregation is growing, and for some reason, Shanice is trying to help. Claudette has always been suspicious of the Reverend, but Claudette wasn't around this episode.

Derrick A. King has that preacher vibe down, that righteousness and charm that makes others want to listen and believe. Mr. Green's interest in the Reverend is ominous, as Jharrel put it, because Green is part of the government.

We all know what happens when the government and religion start working too closely together. It doesn't bode well for anyone. Hopefully, the Reverend will mobilize his followers in their own self-interest and not his own.

Jharrel and Keisha have their work cut out for them.

It's all out in the open now. Keisha and Jharrel are here to help the 4400, but the 4400 still don't exactly trust them.

Keisha finally proved herself when she let the four of them (Hayden, Andre, Mildred, LaDonna) escape Ypsi Med, which was admittedly a surprise and a huge turning point for her character. Keisha and Jharrel are now essentially double agents, but at least they have each other.

As quickly as Mildred is safely returned, she decides to run away. I can't say I blame her -- as long as she's with the 4400, she's in danger of being taken back to the East Wing. Her powers are too strong for the government to let her walk free. She'll be safer where she can't be found.

Hayden's final vision is disconcerting, but it's hard to know how it will manifest. We'll just have to wait and see!

What did you think of the "jailbreak" episode? Did LaDonna's powers make it too easy? Share your thoughts in the comments!

