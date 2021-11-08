50 Cent Slams Starz After BMF Episode Streams Early by Mistake

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson took to social media over the weekend to criticize Starz because an episode of freshman drama BMF aired one week early.

The series was scheduled to be off the air this weekend, but the seventh episode of the first season was made available to stream to Starz subscribers who signed into the app at midnight.

“Starz is a s–t show, they better sell it fast,” Jackson tweeted after the episode went up early.

“They put the f–king BMF show on, then took it down. What network does s–t like that?"

"They just ruined the anticipation of the episode I directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore.”

Jackson said that the network had asked for the mini hiatus to run the seventh episode of BMF with the Power Book II: Ghost debut.

“They called me saying they wanted to hold Episode 7 back a week so we can roll right into Ghost,” he wrote.

“I said cool. Then these s–thead people put the f–king episode out for three hours and take it down," he added.

"This is not ok. When I get uncomfortable, I make everybody uncomfortable. Now who getting fired?"

Starz responded to the episode airing early in a statement.

“The fan demand for BMF, and specifically this highly-anticipated episode directed by executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, is undeniable,” the network shared in a statement.

“There was a technical glitch that allowed fans that have the Starz app, who logged in right at midnight, to temporarily access the episode early."

"The episode will be released globally, as planned, on Sunday, Nov. 14, across all Starz platforms.”

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.

The series stars Russell Hornsby, Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da'Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Ajiona Alexus, Myles Truitt, and Steve Harris.

