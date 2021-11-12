And Just Like That: Sex and the City Revival Gets a Trailer and Premiere Date!

Carrie and her friends will be back to tell new stories next month.

The ten-episode Max Original series And Just Like That…, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, will debut with two episodes on Thursday, December 9 on HBO Max.

The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

Here is a updated logline from the streamer:

The new chapter follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi, and Michael Patrick King.'

Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky.

The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor, and the beloved city that has always defined them,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max when the project got the green light.

Kim Cattrall will not be returning in the fan-favorite role of Samantha Jones for the project.

Parker recently quelled fears that the star was not returning because of their apparent feud.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” the series lead wrote to a fan, adding:

”Samantha isnt part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

Cattrall had previously revealed she would never return to the franchise, noting that it would be a good idea to recast her with an African-American star.

“I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it," she said to Piers Morgan in 2017.

"Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.”

