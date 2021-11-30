And Just Like That: Sex and the City Revival Trailer Reveals Carrie and Big's Fate

And Just Like That... we have an answer!

HBO Max on Tuesday unveiled the full-length trailer and key art for its forthcoming Sex and the City reboot, and we have some good news:

Carrie and Big are still very much together when the new series picks up!

It is excellent to know that little nugget ahead of the premiere, so fans are well aware they won't be spending the season hoping for a reunion.

The new series will launch Thursday, December 9, with its first two episodes.

The remaining episodes will air weekly, culminating in a season finale on Thursday, February 3.

Here is the official synopsis from HBO Max:

The new chapter follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

HBO Max officially ordered the series in January after weeks of speculation.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor, and the beloved city that has always defined them,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max when the project got the green light.

As previously reported, Kim Cattrall, who was a part of the original series and its two movies, will not be back.

There was a feud between Parker and Cattrall, but even before the series was announced, Cattrall was vocal about being done with the show.

“I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it," she said to Piers Morgan in 2017.

"Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.”

Parker responded to a fan when the show was picked up who said Cattrall was not on the show because of the feud.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” the series lead responded.

”Samantha isnt part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do," she added.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.