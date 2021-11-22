As We See It: Jason Katims Autism Dramedy Sets 2022 Premiere

Jason Katims has a new series!

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for As We See It, from Emmy Award-winning creator of Friday Night Lights.

All eight episodes of the Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, January 21, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

"As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them," reads the official logline.

"With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance."

The series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum.

The cast also includes Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.

Katims serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with Jeni Mulein, Danna Stern, Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman, and Udi Segal also executive producing.

Jesse Peretz directs and executive produces the first episode.

The project is based on an Israeli format created by Idisis and Shafferman, and comes from True Jack Productions, Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Israel’s yes Studios, and Amazon Studios.

Katims has worked on a string of popular TV series during his time in the spotlight.

He worked on the original Roswell, Parenthood, and My So-Called Life, among others.

We were big fans of Rise here at TV Fanatic, but it failed to stand the test of time with NBC pulling the plug after a single season in 2018.

The trailer for As We See It is very good, and knowing all episodes are dropping at once is pretty cool.

We'll be able to binge it on day one!

Check out the trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Will you watch the show when it drops in early 2022?

