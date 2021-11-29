Christina Applegate Shares Update on MS Diagnosis on 50th Birthday: "It's Been a Hard One"

Christina Applegate celebrated her 50th birthday over Thanksgiving weekend and opened up about her difficult year after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It's been a hard one," the Dead to Me actress tweeted.

"Sending so much love to all of you this day."

"Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try," the star's message concluded.

The Samantha Who? star previously shed light on her diagnosis in August.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” Applegate wrote at the time.

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing,” the Dead to Me star shared.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society website describes MS as "an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body."

Applegate was showered with support on social media from fans and celebrity friends upon revealing her diagnosis.

Her Sweetest Thing co-star, Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, wrote the following at the time:

"Loving you always," Blair commented on Christina's post.

"Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love."

Applegate was prevuous diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and underwent a double mastectomy.

The star also revealed she had removed her ovaries and fallopian tubes to prevent further cancer diagnoses.

"My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that," she explained on the Today Show in 2017.

That’s how I’ve taken control of everything. It’s a relief. That’s one other thing off the table. Now, let’s hope I don’t get hit by a bus."

Applegate shot to fame for her work on Married... with Children, a show she starred on from 1987-97.

She has won an Emmy Award, a Tony Award, and four Golden Globe nominations.

Applegate's other TV credits include Jesse, Up All Night, and Friends.

She recently wrapped work on the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me, a dark comedy in which she stars opposite Linda Cardellini.

The series is set to launch in 2022 on Netflix.

