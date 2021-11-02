Chucky Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Just Let Go

Chucky is here to slay, and the sooner everyone gets on board, the better.

Chucky Season 1 Episode 4 successfully flipped the narrative on its head, delivering a satisfying follow-up to Chucky Season 1 Episode 3.

The teenagers are now well aware that this killer doll is on the loose, and the exciting part of this will be in how the adults find out.

The body count is piling up, and the only adult who will believe these deaths are thanks to Chucky is Detective Evans.

She desperately wants to take the spotlight away from her son, and her underhand tactics to get Jake to confess should not go unchecked.

Jake is a 14-year-old kid, so her luring him into a false sense of security was a heinous act. When you consider her verbal deathmatch with the other parents earlier in the episode, it makes sense.

But the moment Jake tells his aunt and uncle about her trying to feed him motives for murder, well, the gloves will be off.

Bree and Logan are not the best parents, not by a long stretch, but they are more in touch with what their child is capable of than the other parents in Hackensack.

The argument between the parents was fun and filled with zingers, but its purpose was to show that all of these parents care about how they are perceived in the community.

Michelle and Detective Evans have more to lose than the others due to their jobs, so they will have a vested interest in finding out the truth before too many bodies pop up.

The officer being murdered by Chucky at Caroline's hospital bed was a flawlessly executed twist that will raise more questions than answers.

Surely there will be footage showing the teenagers at the hospital. Without evidence to show anyone else at the hospital, I suspect Devon, Jake, and Lexy will be on the hook for this latest murder.

Michelle was infuriated by her daughter's actions, but I believe she wouldn't say she thought her daughter capable of murder.

Lexy will probably be high up on the suspect list now, especially when you add that everyone knows Oliver was stabbed before being burnt to a crisp in the fire.

Jake and Lexy going to the house was a dumb move. It was falling apart, and Chucky would obviously use that to his advantage to turn the tide in his favor.

The teenagers -- and the adults -- are in a lot of trouble, but maybe the young ones will be able to find a way to take the doll down for good.

There are still many faces from the movies to stop by and switch things up, but many of them will probably be Team Chucky until the end.

Tiffany, in particular, loves everything about the killer doll, and maybe she'll realize, based on the media attention in the area, that her one true love is back and causing problems.

The series continues to excel with unique kills, but I thought it would have worked better if Chucky managed to pull Lexy away from Jake to kick off another scuffle between them.

Jake saving Lexy was a big development because it made Jake realize he was not cut out to be a serial killer, and that has also put him on the opposite side of Chucky, his supposed "friend 'til the end."

Lexy has had the reckoning she needed to realize that her actions have consequences, but the actual test of just how much she's changed will come the next time she and the kids are put in harm's way.

Jake put his own life on the line to save her, and he succeeded. There was a rare moment between these two enemies that showed they could work together.

The issue plaguing them will be in whether people find it odd that they went from enemies to fast friends. They could be seen as accomplices in this whole mess.

I'm not sure where Devon or Junior fit into that, but at least Devon is aware that the doll is a part of this.

There was a distinct look of disbelief on Devon's face when Lexy confessed the truth to him. Then again, Lexy also made sure to say the doll is trying to kill "us."

Chucky has no reason to go after Devon, and Lexy seemed more concerned in expanding the doll's list of suspects to give herself a better chance at survival.

We are approaching the halfway point of Chucky Season 1, and the series continues to go from strength to strength.

It truly is one of the freshest shows on TV, providing excellent twists, comical dialogue, and good kills.

There is a lack of good horror TV shows on the air, and while many movie-to-TV adaptations opt to forget the source material (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer), Chucky is honoring its roots while carving out a new path.

That's commendable, and everyone involved should be proud of themselves.

What did you think of Detective Evans going after Jake?

Do you think Devon, Lexy, and Jake will be able to stop the doll?

Do you think the woman with the baby and the ball is a part of this? She looked sketchy as heck!

Chucky continues Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Syfy and USA Network.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.