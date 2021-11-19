Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Callisto Soul

Eco-terrorism takes on a whole new dimension on Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 4 when the Murdock family (#NamesMatter) starts murdering people by turning them into trees.

Not as transcendental an experience as you'd imagine. There was a lot more blood and screaming than I would've predicted, personally.

But, yay! Faye is back and, this time, to stay for the duration.

When Faye first appeared on Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 1, I predicted the show would need her energy to keep things light and fun.

While she's been absent, we've had to rely on teddy bear-headed bombers and badly abused children's toys to lend an air of absurdity to an otherwise dark and foreboding season arc.

So, needless to say, I'm glad to have her back, if only for the look on Spike's face when she steals his ship and the dog.

She's a wild card. She's got no history to haunt her because she has no memory of who she is.

And while that's a tragic situation to be in, having no baggage except the rage against the people who did this to her, the sky's really the limit with Faye.

Despite everything she's seen and done as a cowboy, having no memory means experiencing a lot of things for the first time.

Also, figuring out things like dogs are not for eating.

Spike: That's a dog. You never seen one?

Faye: Sure, in zoos. Next to the dragon sanctuary and unicorn exhibit. I hear these things are, like, twenty to thirty million a pop.

Jet: He's not for sale.

Faye: I hear they're pretty tasty too. Permalink: I hear they're pretty tasty too.

I have a lot of questions about the time she spent with the con artist who stole her settlement money and identity.

How long did this Whitney Haggis Matsumoto play the mother role? How did Faye figure it out? Who taught Faye how to bounty hunt? Doesn't seem like a typical mother-daughter thing to do. Not that I'm judging. It's a helluva skill set.

It's a clever use of juxtaposition to have Faye hunting for her fake mom at the same time as Maria Murdock demonstrates over and over how to be a terrible mother to her real children.

To take it even further, the contrast is stark between either of those families and the Bebop family Faye ends up with here.

Jet: Why would I fix your shoulder just to throw you out the airlock, huh?

Faye: I don't know. Because maybe you two are a bunch of bored, sadistic sons of bitches.

Jet: Wow.

Spike: She's not wrong. I've been pretty bored lately. Permalink: She's not wrong. I've been pretty bored lately.

Granted, it's a non-traditional family. Jet's the only one with parental instincts. Spike's all secrets and food cravings. Faye's got some impulse control issues. And Ein is a super-intelligent hacker dog, but no one actually knows that.

Still, gathered around a table with food and all the weapons locked away, they could make some nice memories together.

Over on Mars, Julia's starting to show some life.

One strategy that abused partners employ to get into the good graces of abusers is to make themselves as useful as possible.

By helping Vicious strategize a way to overthrow The Elders, she's showing she can support his ambitions.

By going to Ana for help, she's demonstrating that she is resourceful and can leverage relationships.

By outlining the players they need to form alliances with, they provide us with the names of the other capos in play -- Mao and The Eunuch. Hats off to elegant exposition.

Vicious hasn't shown any real skill with long-term planning. He tends to execute (quite literally) first and then realize the consequences later.

Chillingly, the only incident of him thinking ahead was him directing his guards to remember to pick up the gold-dusted chocolates Julia loves on Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 3.

He manages to stay focused on that objective even after massacring his entire Red Eye production staff. His priorities are clear.

Julia's sudden interest in kingmaking feels like an abrupt gear shift. Furthermore, the fact she won't share all her plans with Ana seems to indicate layers to her thinking. It's always possible it's to protect her old boss, but that's a guess at best.

Our heroes are the heroes because they have good hearts.

That's not always the case, but, here, where they are three people with lethal skills but choose to save people instead, it holds true.

It has been demonstrated repeatedly that their instincts are those of good people, even when their choices aren't the smartest or most profitable ones.

When Faye first detours away from Maria Murdock's ship to run down Fake Mom Whitney, it's completely understandable and in keeping with what we know about her.

And she could have kept going, even when she saw the missile. The struggle was plainly on her face. The chance to nail the woman who had stolen her past was so close. The price to be paid: the deaths of millions haunting her future.

Knowing that the price was too high is what puts Faye in our hero column. And onboard the Bebop.

Full disclosure: the guys' running cosmonaut joke went over my head.

If it's an obscure source series reference, please fill me in. The only guess I have is that it might be an homage to Valentina Tereshkova -- the first and youngest woman to fly solo in space -- since Faye's last name is Valentine.

Of course, it could just be them messing with her.

Looking ahead, I expect to see a lot more Syndicate maneuvering as Vicious attempts to make nice with the other capos. This will also give Julia more screen time to show her true colors.

How Faye and Jet will be drawn into Spike's struggles with his past will probably determine whether the trio survive the conflict.

How do you see the conflicts playing out? Will Vicious, with Julia's support, manage his coup? Will Spike regret not finishing him off when he had the chance?

Hit our comments with your thoughts!

