Critics Choice Association’s Celebration Of Latino Cinema Sets Honorees & Presenters

The Critics Choice Association on Monday announced the complete list of honorees and presenters for the inaugural Celebration of Latino Cinema, taking place virtually on Thursday, December 9 from 5:30 – 6:45pm PT / 8:30 – 9:45pm ET.

For the first time, the Critics Choice Association is celebrating groundbreaking achievements in Latino Cinema, from the outstanding work of Latino performers and creators in ten categories.

The event will be hosted by writer, producer, actress, and comedian Cristela Alonzo.

Invited guests will include members of the Critics Choice Association, AMPAS, PGA, WGA, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, BAFTA, press and many in the Latino film production community.

The Celebration of Latino Cinema will honor the following:

Filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green is set to receive the Director Award for the movie King Richard.

Actor Clifton Collins Jr. will receive the Actor Award for his work in the forthcoming movie Jockey.

Actress Olga Merediz will receive the Actress Award for her role in the movie In the Heights.

Eugenio Derbez is set to receive the Supporting Actor Award for his work on Coda.

Gloria Estefan, Alex Lacamoire, Juan de Marcos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ynairaly Simo, the team behind Netflix's Vivo are set to receive the Film Music Award.

Tatiana Huezo will scoop up the International Film Award for Prayers of the Stolen.

Natalie Morales is set to pick up the Special Honoree Award.

As previously announced, Rita Moreno will receive the Icon Award, Demián Bichir will receive the Career Achievement Award and Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive the Visionary Award.

Presenting the Icon Award are Gloria Estefan & Emilio Estefan, the Career Achievement Award will be presented by Chris Weitz, and the Visionary Award will be presented by Robin de Jesús.

“We are deeply honored to be presenting these awards to such a distinguished group of iconic artists and are thrilled to be celebrating Latino Cinema for this inaugural awards event,” said CCA’s Claudia Puig and Clayton Davis, co-programmers of the Celebration of Latino Cinema.

“We applaud the Critics Choice Association for showcasing the innumerable contributions of these Latino standout performances.”

