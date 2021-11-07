Days of Our Lives Round Table: The Undead Arrive in Salem!

Abigail outed Gwen, Bonnie and Justin got married, Trask took Xander for $1 million, and the undead popped up in Salem for Halloween.

Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by Phloeforever and Mikey from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum to debate the reactions to Gwen's secret, Susan Bank's return, the wedding no one wanted to attend, and which zombie was their favorite this week in Salem.

Abigail outed Gwen's secrets to Jack. Rate your satisfaction with this outcome from 1 (hated it) to 10 (loved it).

Mikey: I'll give it a 5, which I'm considering a neutral answer. I'm 'satisfied' with the prospect of this long-lingering thread being over for good -- between Marci Miller's maternity leave and some weird pacing choices, all the air was drained out of this story long before the full truth was exposed.

I know Gwen kinda-sorta told Jack the truth, that Abigail didn't push her and thus didn't cause her miscarriage. Still, I also understand why Abigail would want not only full vindication but also to clue in her dad that Gwen still wasn't being fully honest with him.

Do I personally care about any of this? No, not really.

One thing I'll give the show minor props for is the way they've written the dialogue around Gwen's claim that she was a sex worker. In years past, we'd have had even the 'good' characters being called trash for having been a prostitute.

So I did genuinely appreciate the layer of acknowledging that while someone who's been a sex worker might feel shame over it, they shouldn't have to, nor should they be defined as 'trash' forevermore because of that choice.

Jack: I'll give it a 2. The scenes were well-done, but this was a non-issue that shouldn't have caused all this drama. I don't even like Gwen, but I hate the way Jack treated her. One minute he told her his love for her was unconditional, and the next, he totally rejected her!

I also am not a fan of how the show, in general, writes Abby as if she can do no wrong. She's far from a saint, and she acknowledges that sometimes, but she's always treated like this perfect princess who has a "good reason" for every one of her bad deeds.

My favorite part was Gwen calling out Chad's BS about how Abby handled this situation with grace. She did not! She threw tantrums for months, but somehow that's okay because she's Abby. Ugh.

Phloeforever: I honestly did not like when Gwen took advantage of a drunk Chad months ago, which started this whole baby storyline. No self-respect for the character, fully knowing he wouldn't be interested in her if he wasn't drunk.

Overall I find this character irrelevant and would prefer JJ be in Salem instead. So I give Abby finding out about her past a 7 out of 10. But it's a little tiresome to see Chabby mostly interacting with Gwen again. I liked when they all moved on to other things.

Christine: This was a 3. I know Abigail has every reason to expose Gwen, but she comes across as so obnoxious that I didn't enjoy it. Abby didn't sound "truly sorry" as sje claimed. Instead, she sounded like she was gloating.

These scenes would have been better if she had confronted Gwen first instead of running to Jack. And when Chad said Abigail handled everything with grace, I almost fell out of my chair. Was he serious? She screeched at everyone for months! She threatened Gwen and told her to abort her child. How is that grace?

When Abby said, "I was raised by loving people, so I know how to love," I rolled my eyes so hard it hurt. Even Abby hugging Jack before she left felt petty.

And Jack, a man who has done horrible things over and over again and been forgiven for them, turning his back on Gwen, felt completely out of character.

I should have been looking forward to Gwen being called out, but these scenes just made me dislike Abigail even more and took Jack down a couple of pegs too.

Deimos, Nick, and Charlie were all resurrected as zombies this Halloween. Was this one of the best Halloween story arcs or one of the worst in Salem, and why?

Mikey: If this had all been a nightmare, or if *only* the intended victims had seen the three zombies, I would've enjoyed this more. There were so many witnesses. Ava, Allie, and Tripp all had significant interaction with Charlie, who also killed someone.

They can't really play the angle that someone's accused of having hallucinated. I do think it was a reasonably clever, fresh beat to play within the confines of a demonic possession story. Still, the execution didn't particularly work for me in any way.

Jack: I didn't like it. It was so unrealistic, and I prefer these kinds of things to be dream sequences. Also, the Devil's plan didn't make much sense.

Yes, these three Undead people threatened people they hated when they were alive, but they were all disposed of fairly quickly. What exactly did the Devil think was going to happen here?

Phloeforever: It's nice to see that Days wanted to celebrate Halloween with Mardevil as the central character. But the worst part was Charlie, who recently died on Days just being revived for one day, coming into real-life events, and killing Carmine.

I'm glad it wasn't Philip or Ava who killed him, but there should have been a more believable approach to his death. Charlie should have just remained in scenes with Tripp and Allie.

Christine: I loved it, and I'm normally not a big fan of Days' Halloween installments. Having Nick, Deimos, and Charlie come back was a lot of fun. Specifically, it was great to see Allie stand up to Charlie. Nick was such evil fun that I almost wanted him back permanently.

The only one I wasn't thrilled with was Deimos, mostly because Nicole whined too much during those scenes, even if she did eventually stab him with the scissors. But I will say that Nicole falling out of her chair when she first saw Deimos was realistic and funny.

Who was your favorite zombie, Nick, Deimos, or Charlie? Would you have liked any of them to stick around longer, whether as a zombie or as a real person?

Mikey: I always liked Blake Berris as Nick, both when he was a good guy nerd and after he snapped, and I sure like both Berris and his character more than either of the other two, so he wins by default. Plus, he got the makeout sesh with Marlena, which was genuinely shocking.

I definitely do not need any of them sticking around, but Nick's re-emergence worked for me for what it was.

Jack: I didn't particularly like any of them. I wasn't a fan of the creepy way Nick acted when he was alive, and his behavior as a zombie was more of the same.

Deimos was probably the best of them, even though his obsession with Nicole was silly. I'd have liked to see Deimos vs EJ or Deimos vs Rafe if Deimos was alive.

Phloeforever: My favorite zombie was Deimos because I find Vincent Izarry to be such a good actor, with anything he has to portray.

I found Deimos' frightening ways believable, but I'm not all that interested in seeing him returning as a real person or zombie.

Christine: Blake Berris as the resurrected Nick, hands down. It felt like he was having such fun in the role of Nick as a zombie that I almost did wish he was alive and staying in Salem.

Bonnie and Justin got married at the Kiriakis mansion. What were the best and worst moments?

Mikey: The worst moment was Justin actually being stupid enough to marry this woman. Or maybe it was Justin seeming to forget the names of his non-Sonny kids. Or maybe it was Maggie, who genuinely has a right to hate Bonnie (or, at the very least, not want to be around her), stepping up to officiate.

I still don't know why this is a pairing or a storyline to begin with, and Steve and Kayla being crammed into it doesn't help.

I guess the best moment was that I laughed when Maggie announced she got ordained because she was bored in prison, although I'm not sure if that was supposed to be funny...

Jack: Victor's one-liners were the best part of this story! I especially loved his attempt at objecting to the wedding.

Maggie: If any man, woman, or child should have valid reason to object to this marriage, speak now or forever hold your peace.

*Victor raises his hand*

Justin: Don't even think about it, Uncle Vic.

Victor: It was worth a shot. Permalink: It was worth a shot.

Permalink: It was worth a shot.

I'm not a fan of Bonnie and Justin, so I was with Victor on this. I also thought the wedding being so tiny, and then Steve and Kayla rushing off afterward made this feel less like a special occasion and more like something the writers just wanted to get through.

Phloeforever: Victor's one-liners and his overall contempt for Justin marrying Bonnie were my favorite moments. He never liked Bonnie and Justin dating from day one, and he was totally in character with everything.

My worst was Xander not being there. I liked seeing him and Justin kind of bond in jail because of their different personalities.

Christine: Well, I didn't hate this wedding as much as I thought I would, but that bar was set pretty low to begin with.

Victor saved this mess. It felt like Victor was every viewer being forced to watch this ridiculous pairing get married. I didn't like the wedding, but I love that Victor said what we were all thinking as it was taking place.

DA Trask took Xander's $1 million. React!

Mikey: I didn't see it coming, so that's a point in its favor! I thought this was a decent-enough turning-of-the-tables. Giving Trask a seemingly virtuous use for the money was an interesting choice, too.

I didn't hate this as a move on its own, but I am so sick of everyone yapping about that stupid briefcase of cash. Didn't EJ recently say (in passing, as one does) that he bought the entire bank that held the loan on the DiMera mansion? If so, a million dollars is chump change.

I get that EJ wants it back on principle, but it's just one more aspect that makes me feel like none of this matters, and I'd prefer it to be over already.

Jack: I'm not surprised. Trask has always had a "means justify the ends" attitude, and she feels justice is served if she blackmails Xander. Of course, it's hypocritical considering the speech she gave Justin about dealing with corruption legally, but that's Trask for you.

I'm annoyed at Xander for giving in so easily. I want to get on with him and Gwen going off to a tropical island, as I think that will lead to the discovery that Sarah is trapped there and never dumped him.

Phloeforever: I was disappointed when it seemed like Trask was becoming corrupt by taking Xander's million dollars. She'd gotten what she wanted with Kristen being apprehended for what she believed were her harmful actions for causing her daughter's death.

I had always liked Trask as the no-nonsense approach on the show. The actress was so good with that. I don't see why the character should change.

Christine: I just felt sorry for Xander. The poor guy can't catch a break, even when his heart is in the right place. Now he's broke and unemployed yet again. It really isn't fair.

Susan Banks is back, and she's had a premonition about Ben and Ciara's unborn child. What do you think it is?

Mikey: I'll have to prep my eardrums for Monday when she will no doubt be shrieking about how she senses some evil associated with the baby. I don't expect it to be more specific than that.

Jack: Considering that the Devil has plans for Ciara and Ben's baby, I can't imagine it's about anything else.

Phloeforever: I think the premonition about Cin's unborn child is that it's surrounded by an evil presence which is Mardevil.

Christine: Evil, evil, evil! Yes, Susan will pronounce that there's an evil presence surrounding their unborn child. Oddly enough, I suspect that Ben won't believe her but Ciara will.

What disappointed you the most this week in Salem?

Mikey: Almost everything! I was excited about the possession arc, and I thought it kicked off strongly with the Doug element. But they're leaning so far into the camp and comedy that I don't feel invested at all.

It's too wink-wink-nudge-nudge by a factor of 10, and that just undercuts the moments where some irreverent humor *would* actually work.

Jack: As I said above, I was super disappointed in the way Jack treated Gwen. He shouldn't be so wishy-washy and impulsive. I don't even like Gwen, and I felt terrible for her! I also didn't like Xander giving in so easily, which was out of character for him.

And I know it's standard for this soap, but everyone kept stopping just short of telling Rafe that Ava said she saw Charlie. Since Nicole also told him she saw Deimos, he would have likely realized something weird was going on and gotten off of this "Ava is evil after all" train.

But instead, we have to go the way of him and Nicole imitating John and Marlena on the conference room table, only for Rafe to find out later that Ava was innocent and then try to keep it secret that he slept with Nicole. Ugh.

Also: Ben and Ciara don't need any more excuses for staying in bed, and this nonsense about Ben not letting Ciara do as much as answer a door because she's pregnant is ridiculous.

Phloeforever: I like Ava a little bit more by being in a relationship with Rafe, the fact that she's not the one to directly hurt him in this relationship given that's probably expected because of the different personalities, so I was disappointed the most that Rafe seemed biased against Ava, because of her past.

He just bought into Gabi's assumptions of Ava, with no interest to talk to Ava, which led him to sleep with Nicole.

Christine: Rafe believing everything Gabi said about Ava without actually speaking to Ava first was very disappointing. Then he used it all as an excuse to do what he's wanted all along, which is sleep with Nicole.

I thought I would root for this pairing, but now I can't stand them together. Rafe practically begged Ava to stay in this relationship only to cheat on her. Disappointed doesn't even cover it.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from this week's Days of Our Lives?

Mikey: My favorite thing on Days this week was how, after they subjected us to seeing Nicole and Rafe start to go at it on the Basic Black conference table, they didn't pick up that thread for the rest of the week. What a relief!

As for something that actually aired that I found entertaining, I'm going to go with the MarDevil/Nick kiss. It was at least knowingly crazy!

Jack: I'm thrilled that Steve realizes something is fishy about John's disappearance! Hopefully, he'll help get John out of that crypt before too long.

Even though I wasn't enamored with the zombie storyline, I loved that the women were all strong and stood up to the zombies. I especially liked Allie's Days of Our Lives quote to Charlie:

Almost nobody was at your funeral, Charlie. I didn't go. You know why? I didn't want to be fined for excessive celebrating. Allie Permalink: Almost nobody was at your funeral, Charlie. I didn't go. You know why? I didn't want to be...

Permalink: Almost nobody was at your funeral, Charlie. I didn't go. You know why? I didn't want to be...

And Kate and Julie's exchange cracked me up, especially Julie's insistence that someone was wearing a Nick costume and Kate's response.

Kate: Some trick-or-treaters at the Pub told me they saw someone who looked like Nick.

Julie: It's obvious what happened. Someone is dressed up as him.

Kate: That would require the stores to sell Nick Fallon costumes. Just what every child wants, to be a psycho killer for Halloween. Permalink: That would require the stores to sell Nick Fallon costumes. Just what every child wants, to...

Permalink: That would require the stores to sell Nick Fallon costumes. Just what every child wants, to...

Phloeforever: My favorite scene from this week's Days was when Justin turned down Victor's objection of him and Bonnie getting married, without even turning around, to show that he knows exactly how he would operate, lol.

Christine: The zombie storyline was my favorite, and I generally hate anything to do with zombies. Allie stood up to Charlie. Tripp came up with perfectly reasonable explanations for everything until he was confronted with Charlie.

And Nick was the perfect combination of evil, arrogant, and funny. I'll be surprised if Days can top this Halloween installment next year.

Now it's your turn, TV Fanatics. Hit that SHOW COMMENTS button down below to answer our round table questions. Then go check out Jack Ori's Days of Our Lives review!

