Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 11-22-21: The Devil Interferes With Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is coming up, but it's not going to be happy for our friends in Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 11-22-21 suggest the Devil's next goal, besides destroying John, involves ruining Thanksgiving.

But with any luck, Doug and Julie's love will be enough to stop the evil spirit from making everyone's holiday miserable.

The good news is that Doug will finally get out of Bayview.

According to the spoiler video, he's front and center at the Hortons' Thanksgiving table.

Make sure you have tissues handy, however, because further spoilers suggest that Doug is so doped up on medication that he barely knows where he is or who he's with, breaking Julie's heart further.

Julie being Julie, she may discontinue the medication at home, though. Doug is lucid enough by Thanksgiving Day to accuse Marlena of being the Devil when she shows up uninvited to the festivities.

Meanwhile, Paulina and her family are going to have a miserable Thanksgiving.

Paulina's lost everything: her relationship with Abe, her chance at a relationship with Lani, and probably the approval she's sought forever from her mother.

She'll likely get no satisfaction out of confronting MarDevil. Maybe that's why she takes it out on Chanel, informing her daughter that she's disowning her!

We have six spoiler photos for Days of Our Lives during the week of 11-22-21, so please scroll won to find out what else is going on.

The Devil tries to corrupt John.

Ugh. This non-consensual encounter between a fake Kristen and a tied-up John needs to end ASAP.

While a clip in the spoiler video shows the two kissing, more than likely, John will pretend to go along with it so that the Devil will untie him.

Let's hope, anyway. The last thing we need is yet another non-consensual encounter that results in the victim being labeled a cheater.

Sami tries to get help from Marlena.

Sami is finally back on-screen!

She does NOT look good -- someone has been tormenting her for the last several months.

If only Marlena weren't possessed by the Devil, she could help rescue her wayward daughter. But it's anyone's guess what's going to happen next, given the way things are right now.

Salem celebrates Thanksgiving.

Salem has had some lackluster Thanksgivings in recent years, but not this time.

According to actress Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), the series has resurrected a dining room set that has not been used in decades for these scenes.

Hopefully, we'll get a break from the Devil nonsense, at least initially, so that the Hortons can spread some Thanksgiving cheer.

Marlena orders Susan to kill John.

Yeah, that's going to work.

Susan may be goofy and impressionable, but there's no way she's going to kill "Mr. John Black," the husband of her BFF and a man she nearly married back in the day.

According to spoilers, the Devil will threaten to harm EJ if Susan doesn't comply, but still. Logically, EJ is so close to being the Devil himself that he can hold his own against the evil spirit. But since when is Susan logical?

Paulina confronts Marlena.

Oops. The Devil may get interrupted while trying to carry out its ridiculous plans to harm John.

Paulina is on the warpath after losing everyone important to her, thanks to a decades-old secret that shouldn't be nearly as big a deal as it is.

She's not likely to get anywhere with MarDevil, but hell hath no fury like a Paulina scorned, so these scenes ought to be good.

Marlena crashes the Horton Thanksgiving dinner.

Upon learning that Julie has gotten Doug out of Bayview, the Devil likely is going to go into a panic.

Doug knows the Devil has possessed Marlena, and if Julie and the other Hortons believe him, the jig is up. Someone will find a way to banish the spirit from Marlena's soul again, hopefully permanently this time.

But after everything she went through to get her beloved Doug home and back to himself, Julie won't let MarDevil pull any tricks to institutionalize him. The Devil had better watch out because it has met its match!

EJ, Anna, and Tony's Thanksgiving erupts into chaos.

This spoiler is intriguing, to say the least.

The Devil is busy causing chaos elsewhere, so it likely isn't going to be the cause of any problems over at the Dimera Mansion.

But who, or what could cause chaos for them? Will it be something as mundane as EJ discovering that Johnny and Chanel slept together or something more serious? Could Sami escape and make her way back to the mansion only to find Nicole in EJ's arms?

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics.

Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know what you're looking forward to, what you're dreading, and what your top theories are for Days of Our lives during the week of 11-22-21.

Looking to chat about already-aired episodes? No problem. Just check out the latest Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes or watch on Peacock TV weeknights after 8 PM EST/5 PM PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.