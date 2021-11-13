Dewshane Williams Talks GAC Family Original Christmas Time Is Here and More!

It's true. GAC Family is pulling out all the stops to be a competitor in the world of Christmas entertainment.

It might be easy to overlook the burgeoning network, but they're making waves by attracting impressive talent and offering compelling content.

Dewshane Williams is starring with his long-time costar across many romantic comedy movies, Rukiya Bernard, in the upcoming movie, Christmas Time Is Here.

We jumped on the phone with Dewshane to learn all about it.

Dewshane was taken aback by my casual interview style, but conversations should be as enjoyable as the project we're discussing when it comes to Christmas and romance.

"The movie is called Christmas Time Is Here. It's one of GAC Family's new movies to rebrand a company and start creating more original scripted programming.

"GAC Family is focusing on seasonal romcoms, so, as we're coming up to the holiday season, we're going to be locking in on a little bit of Christmas magic."

Dewshane feels fortunate to be a part of GAC Family's rebranding, starring in the network's third original. He's especially excited that his partner in crime is Rukiya, as they've been a part of a movie series on Hallmark with recurring roles.

"This is going to be our first GAC Family film together, but we're starring in this one. And we were able to shoot it in Vancouver, Canada. It was beautiful, a beautiful location situation for us as actors. So, we took advantage of being in the mountains and having a couple of hours. I shouldn't even say a couple of days. I mean, we had weekends off, but we shot the movie in about 16 days.

"I just kept my head down, and every waking moment that I had was spent prepping and getting ready for the next day. I think it paid off. I'm not saying this because I'm in it, but I've heard it's not that bad."

Anchoring a movie of the week for the first time with Rukiya is pretty big, he says. "They gave us the reins on this one."

"The story centers are Julian and Nia, and they are at odds with each other throughout the movie because Julian comes from a big city, the New York type. He was sent on a mission by his company to, essentially, find the right investment property.

"He comes into the small town; he's looking for some investment properties, and he finds something that's so beautiful, and it's so cozy, and it's so perfect. But it's not for sale. So, he spends the entire movie trying to convince Nia, played by Rukiya, to try to see if there's any way that we can get a deal in place so that he could purchase this property and get out of that town. Obviously, things don't go according to plan."

But there's romance, right? Sure, Dewshane says, "Then they fall in love. Does he get the place? I don't know. I don't know. I don't know if he gets the place."

"Does he get the girl? I don't know," he teased. "You never know."

Like many others before him, Dewshane says he doesn't watch his performances once they're in the can.

"One of my biggest acting heroes -- besides Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Viola Davis -- is Johnny Depp. And when I was in art school, I remember reading some article, and then Johnny Depp mentioned that he doesn't watch himself, and I just found that so fascinating. And I was wondering why.

And I'm like, 'I'm nowhere near that level of experience or accomplishment. And if Johnny's focused on the work and he's not focused on watching himself, maybe there's a trick to the trade.'

"So, I started not to focus as much on myself and my performances and more on what value I could provide while I was there on set. And then, if the audience feels a certain way, if I connect to them, they'll tell me, which typically happens if I do my job."

Dewshane continued, "When you're creating, whatever you're doing, your finest work, it's either you're there and present or you're judging yourself. The second you start judging yourself in the moment is the second you start making, maybe, unnecessary mistakes or seeing problems that don't really exist."

So what kind of merriment can you expect from Christmas Time Is Here? Dewshane said, "I try some Christmas treats that I've never tried in my real life. We may or may not do a little bit of tree shopping. We may or may not do a little bit of singing. Actually, yes. There is some singing. I think that's in the trailer. It's the first time that I'm singing on screen, actually."

Singing on screen was something that Dewshane took to naturally. "It was great. I felt ready. I felt right in the pocket because I make music when I'm not on set. So, that felt very natural for me. And I was just very glad that I actually got to share that side of myself, creatively."

It's not just music in the movie, but a duet with Dewshane and Rukiya. There is a highlight of it in the trailer, which was important to Dewshane before talking about it. He was doing everything he could to ensure not to spoil the experience for viewers before it airs.

Dewshane is excited for the fans he and Rukiya have gained from their past performances together to see them take the lead on this one. "And this is something that, I believe, fans have been asking for, for a number of years," he said.

Dewshane enjoyed every moment of representing the movie on that level. "Yeah. I mean, stepping into a lead position, it's like, bringing me back to theater. It really comes to the people you're working with; it has less to do with whether you're the lead and want to do it.

"What value can we add to the story and the set? How can we manage not only the energy on the set but bring the right energy that's necessary to carry us across the finish line? So, that's just one of the expectations that a producer would have, or executives would have if they have leader actors, right?

"Not only are they talented, or can they play these parts believably, but can they bring the right energy to the set? Can they bring people together? And that was something that I really enjoy. I love setting the tone and being of value, so to speak." He said they worked "efficiently, swiftly, and accurately."

"I hope that we achieved what we set out to do," he said.

We have little doubt that it will play beautifully, and we have high hopes for Dewshane's upcoming work, too. It's not every day that you get cast on an Apple TV+ show starring alongside Hank Azaria and Allison Pill, but that's where he's focusing his time for now.

"Yeah, it's going to be great. Without saying too much, it's one of those projects that's really encouraging me to be the best I've ever been to date. So, I love when I get challenged in that way, and it's fun, and it's something that I think you'll enjoy. I think anyone could easily fit into the story. And I can't wait for people to see this one."

We can't wait to see it. And if that's not enough for Dewshane's future, he's also dropping an EP soon. "I got an EP, a music EP coming up. Make music as well. So, I should be releasing a single before the year's over."

But this weekend, he's focused on the magic he and Rukiya created. "I'm really excited. I'm so excited about Christmas Time Is Here because, again, it's the first time that I'm leading an MLW. Yeah. You never forget your first, right?"

Dewshane will be tweeting with fans, so if you're watching along on Saturday, be sure to join in the fun by following him @DewshaneW. He cannot wait to hear from you!

Christmas Time Is Here premieres on GAC Family at 8/7c on Saturday, November 13.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.