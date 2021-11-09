Dexter: New Blood Premieres Huge for Showtime

Dexter: New Blood is already a hit for Showtime.

The highly-anticipated revival kicked off Sunday with a projected 2.2 million viewers according to Deadline.

What's more, the series is poised to become the most-watched Showtime premiere on its opening day ever on OTT.

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 1 is said to have attracted 866.000 viewers on Sunday in its linear debut, along with around 1.3 million viewers on streaming.

The TV industry has understandably changed since the original series was on the air, so it will be exciting to see how Dexter: New Blood holds up and if the good word of mouth makes the ratings soar.

Michael C. Hall returned for the revival which is currently being billed as a limited series.

It picked up with him living in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York, where Dexter is embracing a new life.

Unfortunately for him, he is still plagued by his Dark Passenger, and some big arrivals push him back into his old ways.

The cast includes John Lithgow, Jennifer Carpenter, John Alcott, Julia Jones, Johnny Sequoyah, Alano Miller, Clancy Brown, and David Magidoff.

The linear airing faced stiff competition in the form of Yellowstone, which returned with almost 10 million viewers across two networks on Sunday, crushing the non-sports competition.

"Taylor has created a riveting world that our remarkable cast led by Kevin Costner brings to life in a way audiences can't get enough of," Chris McCarthy, the president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group, said in a statement.

"The Yellowstone season four premiere numbers are just another reason why we are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Taylor and capitalize on this tremendous momentum by building out the Yellowstone franchise together."

As for Dexter: New Blood, it continues weekly, and while the series was initially pegged as a miniseries, it could continue, depending on if Michael C. Hall and the showrunner are interested.

