Fantasy Island Scores Season 2 Renewal at FOX

FOX has booked a return visit to Fantasy Island.

The network on Thursday officially ordered a second season of the hit Roselyn Sanchez-led drama, while also revealing a two-hour special would premiere in December.

“Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped into the core tenets of emotion and aspiration, Fantasy Island was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer,” said Michael Thorn.

“[Showrunners] Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more."

"We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on Fantasy Island open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”

“We are thrilled to be back for a season two,” said Gemstone Studios executive vp Marie Jacobson.

“Liz, Sarah, Roselyn and the whole Fantasy Island family reimagined this storied IP and gave it just the modern female flair it needed to resonate with audiences around the world."

"We’re so proud of the show and grateful for our stellar partners at FOX.”

This past Summer, the series ranked as the #1 new scripted program among Adults 18-49 and was FOX’s most streamed new drama series since 9-1-1: Lone Star.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, Fantasy Island returns for a special two-hour holiday episode, “Welcome to the Snow Globe.”

"A businesswoman’s (guest star Lindsey Kraft) fantasy of a perfect Christmas and meeting “Mr. Right” (guest star Eddie Cahill) tests Roarke in unexpected ways," the logline reads.

"Meanwhile, Mr. Jones (guest star Mackenzie Astin) faces his past, while a new Secret Santa tradition has Ruby and Javier looking to the future."

Thorn had been vocal about wanting to keep the show on the air, revealing that it could be a fun show to put cast members from current FOX projects into.

The revolving door of cast members because of the nature of the series means this should be an easy endeavor.

It's nice to know the series is coming back.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.