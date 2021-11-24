Fear the Walking Dead Exclusive Clip: Exploding Walkers Invade Strand's Tower

Strand's reign of terror could be ending very soon.

AMC provided TV Fanatic with an exclusive look at Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7, titled "The Portrait."

The highly-anticipated episode finds Morgan inside the Tower.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know the show has pit the two men against one another.

They make a deal in the clip, but before they get time to toast to it, exploding walkers gear up to invade the Tower.

In Strand's mind, this tower is a safe haven that is free from the perils of the outside world.

But the latest group of villains are here to prove otherwise.

The scene is filled with twists and turns as Morgan and Strand react to the developments, and the Tower begins to shake due to an explosive.

At least one of the walkers is thrown through the window, but the pair manage to throw it back out.

Just when things are getting gnarly, Howard and the rest of Strand's people arrive to say that the location is under attack from the Stalkers.

We haven't seen much of these villains yet, but maybe we'll learn more about their machinations on this exciting episode.

This is also the penultimate episode of the half-season, so we should expect even more big twists to set up the midseason finale.

This truly has been an uneven season, but if the show can regain focus in these final episodes, it might all be worthwhile.

The series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez, and Austin Amelio as Dwight.

The cast also includes Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Karen David as Grace Mukherjee, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, Colby Hollman as Wes, Jenna Elfman as June Dorie, Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr., and Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar.

Check out the full trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts on it!

Fear the Walking Dead continues Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.