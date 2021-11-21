Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 Review: Reclamation

Saying goodbye in The Walking Dead universe usually consists of bloodshed, tears, and scheming, but Al got one of the best goodbyes in the franchise's history.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 was all about Al in what can only be described as Maggie Grace's final episode -- for now.

The camera's return threw it back to Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, and not in a good way.

Many of the episodes of late feature the characters in situations bogged down by less-than-impressive writing.

The fundamental issue with "Reclamation" was in the writing. So much of what happened was frivolous and could have been told in passing.

There was this big emphasis on Al, and rightfully so, if the intent was to bring her storyline to a close.

Fans have wanted more Isabelle since her one-episode stint, and quite frankly, they deserved better than a one or two-minute scene of her and Al reuniting to go on the run.

There was an immediate attraction between Al and Isabelle, but the show has failed to show that to the world.

We've had endless Dwight & Sherry and Morgan & Grace, but there should have been many more beats to this relationship to appreciate its impact thoroughly.

Al giving up the camcorder was a pivotal moment because she had fully come to terms with the fact that she needed to make a sacrifice to make this relationship work.

It was a bittersweet farewell for both Al and Isabelle because there was so much untapped potential with them. Al choosing to be with Isabelle despite the CRM circling solidified the fact that they are in love.

I know a lot of their relationship happened off-screen, but it would have been nice to have seen Isabelle in the flesh in the flashbacks because I figured it was a cheap way of getting fans more invested in their bond.

The only positive of this happy conclusion is that it leaves the scope for them to return down the line, whether it's on Tales of the Walking Dead, the Carol and Daryl spinoff, or even those Rick Grimes movies we haven't heard anything about for years.

The broader issue with "Reclamation" was in how the CRM was portrayed.

Having The Walking Dead: World Beyond airing at the same time has put this group under a microscope, and the soldiers were borderline incompetent on this hour of Fear.

The creative forces have been vocal about the CRM only being used to advance plots on this particular series, but the least the writers could do is make them seem like legitimate CRM soldiers.

It's a real shame when stuff like this happens because it lets down the other shows in the universe.

There has to be someone checking these shows for consistency because it was difficult to watch the soldiers be dispatched like they were untrained.

The CRM is not going to give up on catching Isabelle, and by extension, Al. We know these people don't want any information leaked to the people away from them, and Isabelle is a liability right now.

Depending on her clearance level, she will have vital intel about the group's plan for the world.

As a helicopter rider, she should have intel on places they are traveling, providing her with a leg-up should it ever come to negotiations.

It was nice for Al to get happiness after longing for Isabelle for so long, but it seems there will be much more at stake here.

It was too random that Morgan and Grace were along for the ride to take it seriously.

There are so many characters sitting on the sidelines -- Luciana, Wes, Daniel, and Charlie -- to name a few.

This series desperately wants all of the characters to orbit Morgan, and while that has worked during various plots, it's not working as well on Fear the Walking Dead Season 7.

Morgan had such a great arc at the beginning of the season, but the writers need to take a less is more approach.

Luciana and Daniel can pretty much be considered OGs at this point, but they're working with very pitiful material.

The show fails to take risks with significant deaths, leaving essential characters on the sidelines in favor of giving Morgan too much to handle, and it shows.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 looks set to advance the story in a meaningful fashion, but hopefully, that means expanding the world to something more exciting.

The show builds the world very well, but keeping everything flowing is where the issues arise.

What are your thoughts on Al and Isabelle's reunion?

Do you think it would have worked better if Isabelle had a more significant role in the series?

Do you want to see them again?

What are your thoughts on so many characters being sidelined these days?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.