Fired Grey’s Anatomy Actor Isaiah Washington Slams Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey in Scathing Tweets

at .

Isaiah Washington is speaking out about his co-stars on Grey's Anatomy.

The actor, who was fired from the ABC primetime drama in 2007, took to social media to air his thoughts on co-stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey.

Washington responded to a fan on Twitter who said that Patrick was fired for being late to the set.

Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo pose in the press room

“You actually believe that’s why his contract wasn’t renewed? @PatrickDempsey needed cover," Washington began in his response.

"Ntm it’s insanely aggro to yell at cast members after repeatedly being late when ur literally not in charge. @PatrickDempsey is a raging narcissist!”

He closed off the tweet with the hashtag "#PrivlegeViolation."

Actor Isaiah Washington

Washington was let go from the series following its third season following claims he outed co-star T.R. Knight.

Isaiah also recently took to social media to call Pompeo "disrespectful and disgusting."

“I only had maybe 7 scenes with @EllenPompeo for the 3 years I was on the show. Executives told @shondarhimes to limit my scenes with her, because I dominated them and revealed her mediocre talent," he said. 

Isaiah Washington attends the premiere of Open Road's "Triple 9"

"So I’m a b**h, because I’m talented?” he said

“This is the Queen that the world loves? A white woman that publicly disparages a black man and former cast mate? She’s insane and grossly insecure. She’s disrespectful and disgusting actually.”

What's more, Washington recently said that Ellen accepted a settlement to "protect" Dempsey.

"There’s no way that @EllenPompeo can recover from her recent remarks about Denzel Washington and her $2MM settlement as 'hush money' to protect @PatrickDempsey and ensure her $20MM beyond Season 10."

Coffee Time - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3

He then told ABC to cut their losses with the star.

"@ABCNetwork should just cut their losses before November 10th or risk more damage."

Both Dempsey and Pompeo have not responded to Isaiah's claims. The Preston Burke actor previously said that them ignoring his allegations was hurting their credibility.

"@EllenPompeo each day that you and @PatrickDempsey try to ‘ignore’ my allegations with the multiple emails and multiple screenshots of secret agreements, y’all’s brands/credibility erodes immeasurably," he said in another tweet from earlier this month.

Patrick Dempsey Attends Bridget Jones Premiere

"The World and I are waiting for a response. What? Cat got y’all’s tongues?"

Another tweet over the last few days found Isaiah revealing he would return if Ellen was fired.

"I’m happy to return to @GreysABC as Dr. Burke once @EllenPompeo is finally gone."

"I’m sure we could get to your anticipated 20th Season with me as the Lead. Who knows…even Sandra Oh would join me, but @EllenPompeo has to go and you know why. #Burke20."

Patrick Dempsey Appears on Sirius XM

Grey's Anatomy is currently airings its 18th season. The series returns from a hiatus tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.

What are your thoughts on the allegations?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

Arizona: Oh my God! I mean, I understand why you're into her. She's hot. Wait, she likes you?
Nathan: What? I mean, I'm going to try not to be offended at that.
Arizona: No, no, no. It's just that Derek was, Derek was epic for her. They were the great love story. I mean, that girl's heart beat for Derek Shepherd. It just, it never occurred to me that she would ever be with anyone else. He was perfect. He was everything. That man turned her world. It, I spooked you. Don't be spooked.

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Key Art 2
Meeting a Familiar Face - Grey's Anatomy
Minnesota Mer - Grey's Anatomy
Addison Leaves - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4
Addison and Amelia - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4
A New Program - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Shows
  2. Grey's Anatomy
  3. Fired Grey’s Anatomy Actor Isaiah Washington Slams Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey in Scathing Tweets