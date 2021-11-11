Fired Grey’s Anatomy Actor Isaiah Washington Slams Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey in Scathing Tweets

Isaiah Washington is speaking out about his co-stars on Grey's Anatomy.

The actor, who was fired from the ABC primetime drama in 2007, took to social media to air his thoughts on co-stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey.

Washington responded to a fan on Twitter who said that Patrick was fired for being late to the set.

“You actually believe that’s why his contract wasn’t renewed? @PatrickDempsey needed cover," Washington began in his response.

"Ntm it’s insanely aggro to yell at cast members after repeatedly being late when ur literally not in charge. @PatrickDempsey is a raging narcissist!”

He closed off the tweet with the hashtag "#PrivlegeViolation."

Washington was let go from the series following its third season following claims he outed co-star T.R. Knight.

Isaiah also recently took to social media to call Pompeo "disrespectful and disgusting."

“I only had maybe 7 scenes with @EllenPompeo for the 3 years I was on the show. Executives told @shondarhimes to limit my scenes with her, because I dominated them and revealed her mediocre talent," he said.

"So I’m a b**h, because I’m talented?” he said

“This is the Queen that the world loves? A white woman that publicly disparages a black man and former cast mate? She’s insane and grossly insecure. She’s disrespectful and disgusting actually.”

What's more, Washington recently said that Ellen accepted a settlement to "protect" Dempsey.

"There’s no way that @EllenPompeo can recover from her recent remarks about Denzel Washington and her $2MM settlement as 'hush money' to protect @PatrickDempsey and ensure her $20MM beyond Season 10."

He then told ABC to cut their losses with the star.

"@ABCNetwork should just cut their losses before November 10th or risk more damage."

Both Dempsey and Pompeo have not responded to Isaiah's claims. The Preston Burke actor previously said that them ignoring his allegations was hurting their credibility.

"@EllenPompeo each day that you and @PatrickDempsey try to ‘ignore’ my allegations with the multiple emails and multiple screenshots of secret agreements, y’all’s brands/credibility erodes immeasurably," he said in another tweet from earlier this month.

"The World and I are waiting for a response. What? Cat got y’all’s tongues?"

Another tweet over the last few days found Isaiah revealing he would return if Ellen was fired.

"I’m happy to return to @GreysABC as Dr. Burke once @EllenPompeo is finally gone."

"I’m sure we could get to your anticipated 20th Season with me as the Lead. Who knows…even Sandra Oh would join me, but @EllenPompeo has to go and you know why. #Burke20."

Grey's Anatomy is currently airings its 18th season. The series returns from a hiatus tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.

What are your thoughts on the allegations?

Hit the comments below.

