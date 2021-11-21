Gossip Girl: HBO Max Switches Up Rollout Strategy, and it's Good News for Binge Watchers!

If you've been counting down the days until the return of Gossip Girl, we have some good news.

HBO Max is switching up the rollout strategy for the second half of Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1, which means we will be getting the episodes sooner.

The series was initially set to return with the seventh episode of the season on Thursday, November 25, but the streamer will now have episodes 7, 8, and 9 available to stream.

The season will wrap the following week (Thursday, December 2) with another three episodes available to binge-watch.

Fans were less than impressed with the midseason hiatus halfway through the freshman season, so this makes up for it, we guess.

We liked watching week-to-week because it allowed us to dissect every single moment of the reboot.

We'll be running three reviews on Thursday so we can delve deep into the shenanigans of these characters we've grown to love throughout the season.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage.

"Part two of GOSSIP GIRL will continue to explore just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years," reads the official logline.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith.

The streamer dropped a new trailer earlier this month that hinted at some of the developments to come. More on that here.

What are your thoughts on the accelerated rollout?

Do you think it will mess with the flow of the series, or do you think the show is best served binged?

Will you be saving the episodes to watch in one sitting?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes on HBO Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.