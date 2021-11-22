Grey's Anatomy Ratings Surge 516% With 35 Days of Multiplatform Viewing

Grey's Anatomy's ratings are not as bad as the live + same-day results lead us to believe.

ABC has unveiled a wealth of information about how its shows are performing by taking streaming and other metrics into consideration.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1 premiered on September 30 with 4.77 million viewers and a 0.77 rating in live + same-day results.

With 35 days of multiplatform viewing factored in, the veteran medical drama picked up 9.4 million viewers to bring the premiere total to 14.2 million viewers.

The numbers in the 18-49 demo are considerably more impressive. The show built 516% to a mammoth 4.74 rating.

These numbers further highlight that people are watching TV on their own terms.

Broadcast TV ratings have continued to sag this year, and these figures show there is still a big audience for Grey's Anatomy.

The show could still end this year, but that decision will come down to Ellen Pompeo and ABC.

Spinoff Station 19 is also a force to be reckoned with, soaring from 5 million viewers to 9.9 million viewers.

In the demo, the series spiked 208% from a 0.76 rating to a 2.34 rating.

The numbers are understandably not as impressive as its parent series, but the show does have an audience.

As for fellow Thursday night drama, ABC claims that Big Sky is the network's No. 1 gainer in total viewers.

The network says that the season premiere soared from 3.1 million viewers to 11.1 million.

Meanwhile, the demo tally went from 0.37 to a 2.16 rating.

With every show way down in live + same day ratings, the networks will be looking at multiplatform figures more than ever.

No renewal or cancellation decisions have been made at the network for its roster of dramas, but all three should be renewed at these levels.

We should get more clarity in the coming months!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.