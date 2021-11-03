Heels Lands Season 2 Renewal at Starz

Are you ready to jump back into the ring?

Starz announced today the season two greenlight of the critically-acclaimed drama Heels.

If you were concerned that we might never hear from Jack and Ace Spade again, you can rest easy.

The original series premiered worldwide to overwhelming critical acclaim and will begin production of season two in 2022.

"It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV," said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz.

"I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season."

Mike O’Malley will return for the second season as showrunner, executive producer and will reprise his role as Charlie Gully on the series written, created, and executive produced by Michael Waldron.

Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, with Alexander Ludwig playing his younger brother, Ace.

Peter Segal, who directed several episodes on Heels Season 1, also serves as executive producer.” In case you missed it, Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling.

Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy.

In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel.

But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

The drama series also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade, and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock.

Fan-favorites Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin and Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth have both been upped from recurring to series regular roles for Season 2.

Along with Waldron, O’Malley, and Segal, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley will also serve as executive producers.

Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV for Starz in association with Paramount Television Studios.

So, are you a fan?

Drop us a line and let us know what you think of the news.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.