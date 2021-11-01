Hollington Drive Exclusive Trailer: What If Your Child Did the Unthinkable?

Sundance Now and AMC+ are bringing another British crime thriller to U.S. audiences!

Hollington Drive is set to launch Thursday, November 18.

The series will unspool weekly, with the finale premiering Thursday, December 9.

"Hollington Drive focuses on the lives of two sisters, Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin, Line of Duty, Motherland), and her older head teacher sibling, Helen (Rachael Stirling, The Bletchley Circle, Detectorists)," according to the official description.

"After Theresa’s ten-year-old son, Ben (Fraser Holmes), asks to play in the nearby park with his cousin Eva (Amelie Bea Smith, The Haunting of Bly Manor, EastEnders) and the children don’t return on time, Theresa goes in search," the official description continues.

"Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area, and they appear to be fighting. Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened."

"This is all too realized when later that evening a distraught neighbor, Jean (Jodie McNee, Judy, Britannia), learns her ten-year-old son Alex (Hughie Hamer, Brave Bunnies, Medici) has gone missing."

"In a plot thick with secrets, lies, twists and turns, Theresa can’t help thinking her son knows more than he is saying," the official description continues.

"Could Ben and his cousin Eva be implicated in Alex’s disappearance? Why are they both so subdued and now behaving out of character? The neighborhood is compelled to help with the search for Alex, but what if he’s been murdered and her own son is his killer?"

Hollington Drive is written by Sophie Petzal (Blood, The Last Kingdom), who recently won the IFTA for Best Drama and a Writers’ Guild of Great Britain award for Best Long Form Drama for Blood, and directed by Carolina Giammetta (The Drowning, Doctors).

Petzal and Jonathan Fisher (Blood, Midsomer Murders) serve as executive producers .

The series is produced by Catrin Lewis Defis (Broadchurch, Doctor Who).

Production company is Drive Through Pictures Limited, and All3Media handles the international distribution.

If the official trailer is any indication, this will be a must-see series.

Check out the full-length trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.