How I Met Your Father: Cast Photo Unveiled!

How I Met Your Father will kick off in 2022, and the cast photo for the How I Met Your Mother spinoff has been revealed.

Disney Television Studios unveiled the cast photo Thursday, and the cast looks great.

The photo includes Chris Lowell (Veronica Mars) as Jesse, Francia Raisa (grown-ish) as Valentina, Tom Ainsley (The Royals) as Charlie, Hillary Duff (Younger) as Sophie, Tien Tran (Space Force) as Ellen, and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) as Sid.

HIMYF nabbed a series order in April, with Hulu ordering up 10 new episodes at the time.

It marks a long road to the screen for an offshoot of the CBS original series.

"Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,"original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas said in a joint statement.

We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)"

As for what the new show is about, here's the logline:

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

"I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," said Duff when the show was ordered.

"As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby."

"Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius."

"Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6½'s in there!"

What are your thoughts on the cast photo?

Will you be watching the series?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.