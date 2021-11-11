Jerry Douglas Dies; Young and the Restless Star Was 88

One of the most familiar faces on daytime TV has died.

Jerry Douglas, best known for his role as John Abbott, has died.

He was 88.

According to People, Douglas passed away Tuesday after a short illness.

Douglas first appeared on the show in 1982 and remained a part of the cast for over 30 years.

His expansive TV credits include Mannix, Police Woman, Mission Impossible, The Rockford Files, Cold Case, Melrose Place, Crash, and Arrested Development.

On the movie front, he has appeared in Mommie Dearest, Avalanche, and Oliver Stone’s JFK.

"On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas," Anthony Morina, executive producer of The Young and the Restless, wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

"Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits."

"Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family. His contribution to the legacy of Y&R as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed."

People who worked with Jerry and knew him paid tribute on social media.

"Rest in peace my dear TV husband Jerry Douglas," co-star Jess Walton tweeted.

"Thank you for the laughter all those years. Much much love to you and your beautiful family Kim and Hunter and everyone."

"RIP the great and wonderfully charming Jerry Douglas. You were pure class. Condolences & prayers to your family and loved ones," said actor Daniel Goddard.

Kate Linder added: "I had the pleasure of working with #JerryDouglas for #manyyears @YRInsider #yr my heart and thoughts are with Kym and the entire Douglas family. #rip #youwillbesorelymissed."

Presenter Jillian Barberie tweeted: "Jerry Douglas was one of a kind. Classy, with a wicked sense of humor. My heart goes out to his family. Love you Kym."

Jerry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kym; sons Jod and Hunter; daughter Avra, as well as two grandchildren and his nieces.

May Jerry Douglas rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.