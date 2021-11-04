Joe Exotic Reveals “Aggressive Cancer” Diagnosis, Asks For Prison Release

Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix's Tiger King, has revealed he has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.

Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) is currently incarcerated in a Texas federal prison for his part in a murder-for-hire plot.

He is asking for compassionate leave because of the diagnosis.

Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after his conviction in a murder plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

"Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well," a post on the star's Instagram account reads.

"Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole Will have her own party over this," the star said in the post of his rival.

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS," Joe shared.

"And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones."

"Say a prayer everyone & be my voice."

Exotic was propelled to stardom when he appeared in the first season of Tiger King, a docuseries that became one of the streamer's most popular unscripted series.

It shed light on his feud with Baskin, and made celebrities out of everyone involved.

A second season will hit the air November 17 on the streamer, and a recent teaser showed Joe still in prison.

Here is the official logline for Tiger King 2:

With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with “Tiger King 2” as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.

Baskin, meanwhile, revealed earlier this week her plan to sue Netflix for using footage of her on Tiger King 2.

Check out the Instagram post from Joe below.

