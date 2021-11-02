La Brea Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Way Home

It was another tearjerker on La Brea as the show delved into the complex Harris family relationships.

LaBrea features its strongest episodes when it focuses on the complex and emotional beats and less on CGI sci-fi effects. La Brea Season 1 Episode 6 explained more of Eve and Gavin's marriage and delved into Josh and Izzy's relationships with their parents.

The episode also explained why so many survivors were desperate to return home, no matter the cost.

Eve struggled with guilt since she didn't believe Gavin about the visions. Their break-up scene, told in flashbacks, was so emotional. She obviously still loved him but wanted to feel safe again. She craved the man she fell in love with all those years ago.

Eve, I’m going to find my way back to you. I promise. Gavin Permalink: Eve, I’m going to find my way back to you. I promise.

Eve has had more time to adjust to Gavin's real visions since Levi admitted the truth as soon as he arrived in the sinkhole. She's convinced since her message in a bottle is gone that Gavin will come through for them.

However, Josh didn't share her sentiments. Even after Eve told her son that Gavin's visions were accurate and he could see them down there, Josh doubted it would make a difference.

He sounded like a cynical teenager that his father had let down for years, and he couldn't face any more disappointment. It might be just one more reason why Josh looked up to Levi. He was there for the family after Izzy's accident.

Levi has been there for Eve and Josh, and all the other survivors since he arrived. They have a bond, and he trusted Levi to get them out of this mess, which Levi attempted to when he heard back from another member of the Mohave desert team.

Levi and Eve traveled to Santa to meet Diana, who is Sophia Naphan's fiance. She had PTSD after living in the sinkhole for over three years, and her first reaction was to pull a gun on them.

Levi soothed her by showing her a photo of her entire team. Levi was so good at keeping the group calm. Unfortunately, then more chaos began. Once Levi and Diana announced they could fix the plan, all the survivors wanted to be the first ones on it.

It often seemed like Eve, Sam, and Marybeth acted like the group's parents when they kept the peace and broke up fights. Eve suggested they pick names to decide the order on the flights.

Everybody write down their name. We need to start picking now. Sam Permalink: Everybody write down their name. We need to start picking now.

Meanwhile, Gavin was working just as hard to get to his family, but Agent Markman kept maintaining it wasn't safe and tried to arrest Gavin. Before he could, Rebecca found some debris from Levi's plane.

The group assumed that Levi fixed his plane, tried to fly it, and crashed again. Gavin was desperate to get a message to Levi.

He could take off any time. I have to warn him! There has to be a way to get a message down there. Gavin Permalink: He could take off any time. I have to warn him! There has to be a way to get a message down...

When Eve played that message, she was so relieved that Gavin got her letter. It also restored her faith in their relationship. She was optimistic he would save them.

No one else shared her optimism. Everyone else still wanted to fly home. Josh was angry that she would even think of believing Gavin since he'd let them down so many times before.

It was heartbreaking watching Levi and Diana talk about love and relationships. Diana wanted to know if Sophia still thought about her since all she thought of was her and their wedding for three years.

In my experience, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been apart from the person you love. Those feelings never change. Levi Permalink: In my experience, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been apart from the person you love....

Since Diana hasn't seen or heard from Sophia in three years, she doesn't know that she's one of the main reasons Sophia fought so hard to get a rescue mission down to the sinkhole. Sophia missed Diana just as much.

That makes the next part so much more heartbreaking. Eve was determined to stop Levi and Diana, and she grabbed Marybeth for back-up.

Diana wanted out of that sinkhole so terribly, and she reacted as a soldier would. She fired her gun, and Marybeth reacted like a cop. She fired back.

How will Sophia react when she learns that Gavin's wife was partially responsible for killing her fiance? The rest of the sinkhole survivors already blame Eve for being stuck here longer. Josh seemed to despise his mom now.

Eve still believed Gavin would save them, but he had to make an impossible choice when Agent Markman threatened to shoot his plane down.

Dad, please. They’re going to shoot you down, dad. I can’t lose you too. Izzy Permalink: Dad, please. They’re going to shoot you down, dad. I can’t lose you too.

Gavin was torn. He didn't want to let his wife down yet again, but he couldn't leave his beloved daughter alone either. That's an impossible predicament, and there were no correct answers

.Hopefully, Gavin won't be in jail too long and will be planning a new rescue mission soon. Hopefully, Eve will forgive Gavin and realize he stayed behind because of their daughter.

Over to you, TV Fanatic. Did Gavin make the right decision to turn around and make Izzy his priority? Do you think it's hopeless for the La Brea survivors to return home, or will they find another way? Chime in below in the comments.

