La Brea Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Father and Son

La Brea continues to deliver with exciting twists and emotional relationships.

During La Brea Season 1 Episode 9, Eve discovered the risks if she didn't get Isaiah through the 1988 portal on time, and Ella's identity was revealed.

The two stories were interconnected as Gavin realized he was from 10,000 BC.

While Eve had a hard time believing Rebecca's theory that Isaiah was Gavin as a kid, Josh thought the idea was insane.

Josh never seemed to believe in the supernatural or his dad's visions, so he couldn't believe they even entertained this idea.

Josh: Hold up, you don’t actually believe her, do you?

Eve: I don’t know. There’s just something about him like his eyes and his smile.

Josh: Mom…

Eve: Your dad doesn’t have any memories from his childhood. He was the same age Isiah is now when he was adopted.

As usual, Josh didn't trust Rebecca or her theories about Gavin and Isaiah. He seems to only believe in logical stuff.

Rebecca didn't seem phased, and she admitted that Izzy and Gavin reacted similarly at first.

Eve longed for any news of her family. Josh's attitude stopped when Rebecca informed them of the consequences if Isaiah didn't make it back in time. He did not want to die.

The group realized how serious it was and split up to find Isaiah. Josh found him and saved the kid from being attacked by a tiger by a weird twist of fate.

As Eve and Josh fixed him up, they noticed his cut matched Gavin's scar, and they were both shocked.

Mom, that cut, it’s in the exact same spot.

Eve. I know.

Talking to the kid version of his dad gave Josh a lot to think about. Isaiah was very concerned about his grandfather, but he was confused about why he stabbed Rebecca.

He thought Silas was trying to protect him. Josh stated that Eve does that a lot too.

When Isaiah asked if Josh's dad protected him, Josh admitted that he tried too, but he wasn't always there.

Eve had the hardest job. She explained to a young boy that he had to leave his home and go through a portal to an unknown city.

Right away, Isaiah formed a connection with Eve, and he trusted her. Therefore, he went with her when she said she'd keep him safe.

However, he's a young boy. He didn't want to leave his grandfather or his friends. It's a heavy burden to put on a kid's shoulders that he has to go through a portal, or Eve's children will die.

Eve's a mom, so it's understandable in some ways. Her choice became harder, though, when Silas caught all of them at the bridge.

He kidnapped Levi and Josh and said unless Eve returned Isaiah, he would kill them.

What a dilemma! If Eve didn't get Isaiah through the portal in time, Josh might die anyway.

What's a mother to do? In the end, she left to help Josh, hoping that Paara and Ty would return to get Isaiah to the portal in time.

Back in LA, Gavin was processing the info when Ella told him to get off her property. Looking at her, it's almost obvious who her younger counterpart is in the sinkhole. Ella doesn't remember anything before she was adopted.

She's a successful artist, and she wants to move forward. Gavin and Izzy decided to check Rebecca's dig site to see if there were any artifacts there that Ella had painted.

When they returned to Ella's, she reacted to seeing the rock. It was a memory in the sinkhole world as Lilly. Ella is Lilly!

In parallel scenes, Rebecca approached Lilly telling her of her mission, and Ella told Gavin and Izzy about it and showed her the map she was supposed to give Isaiah.

How will Lilly leave the clearing? She's become everyone's sweetheart. She's closest to Ty and Marybeth, but Tony and Billy adore her too.

If she leaves, there will be a massive search party. Do some of the others travel to 1988 with her and become her adoptive parents?

Since Lilly was everyone's sweetheart, Veronica struggled since she felt everyone was protective of Lilly. She thought she'd never be good enough for her again.

Lilly encouraged Veronica to prove to the other sinkhole survivors that she was a good person.

Veronica got her chance since Scott was struggling with a similar issue. He had found a cow, but no one believed him since they only saw him as a stoner.

He was determined to change his image, and Veronica was too.

Those two were such an unexpected friendship, but it worked. They're two misfits just trying to fit in and be understood.

Veronica: They all think you’re a pothead, but sometimes people are judged too quickly, and I don’t think that’s fair.

Scott: Thanks, I guess.

Veronica: Let’s prove them wrong.

Veronica actually knew about farming and cows since she grew up on a farm. Once she started talking, Scott made her feel comfortable to open up about her past and being abducted.

She'd never talked to anyone about that before, except Lilly, so that was a huge step for her.

When the two of them returned with the cow, Scott gave Veronica credit for helping him so the survivors would see both of them differently.

Josh also saw things differently as Isaiah hinted that he thought Levi was Josh's dad. When he confronted Levi, Levi thought he meant the affair before.

Josh finally isn't judging his dad as harshly. What will this do to his relationship with his mom?

Over to you, La Brea Fanatics. Were you shocked that Ella was Lilly in the sinkhole world?

Will Isaiah and Lilly make it through the 1988 portal in time? Chime in with your comments below.

