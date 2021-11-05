Legacies Boss Confirms Huge Death, Big Changes for the Show

Legacies finally went there.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 4 found Hope Mikaelson activating her vampire side to become the Tribrid, the most powerful being in The Vampire Diaries universe.

In one of the most memorable scenes of the series, Hope used her body to create a sword to kill Malivore.

In doing so, she also killed Landon, but there is a glimmer of hope that he will pull through because he made his way to the Other Side to reunite with Ted.

Brett Matthews, the showrunner of the CW drama, confirmed in an interview with TV Guide that Malivore is definitely gone, meaning the show can switch things up and focus on Hope's new journey.

Sadly, the showrunner also revealed that Landon is truly dead, but he could still be a part of the show.

If you watch Legacies online, you know the episode strongly suggested Landon and Ted would be in the Other Side for some time.

The good news is that Hope's fateful decision to attack Alaric will have a major effect on the show for the foreseeable future.

"I think you will certainly see next week that [Hope becoming the tribrid] is going to have very major implications for the show and obviously for Hope's character, and as a result ripples through all of her friends," Matthews said in the aforementioned interview with TV Guide.

"It is very much a tidal change, and it is going to affect the entire world. Legacies will always be the most optimistic of the three canon shows, but there's no question that the show will be a little darker in Season 4, and will grow up as our actors grow up."

This also means that the relationships will have to change, with Matthews saying Legacies Season 4 will probably become the least romantic yet.

This is due to the universe of the show being severely changed by the decision to make Hope the tribrid.

The showrunner promises that things will be drastically different because Hope is now this all-powerful being with her humanity switched off.

"It's obviously a frightening thing because she is the most powerful person in our universe to this point, so what does that look like?

The full interview has a lot of exciting things about the upcoming episodes of Legacies, and you can check it out here.

It truly is an exciting time to be a fan of the show, and when you consider the fact that Rebekah Mikaelson is headed back to Mystic Falls, damn, it's going to be fun.

What did you think of all the twists and turns?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of Legacies Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

17 Shocking Cliffhangers That Wrapped Up the Spring 2019 TV Season Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.