Legacies Boss Confirms Huge Death, Big Changes for the Show

Legacies finally went there.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 4 found Hope Mikaelson activating her vampire side to become the Tribrid, the most powerful being in The Vampire Diaries universe.

In one of the most memorable scenes of the series, Hope used her body to create a sword to kill Malivore.

Saving Landon and Cleo - Legacies Season 4 Episode 4

In doing so, she also killed Landon, but there is a glimmer of hope that he will pull through because he made his way to the Other Side to reunite with Ted.

Brett Matthews, the showrunner of the CW drama, confirmed in an interview with TV Guide that Malivore is definitely gone, meaning the show can switch things up and focus on Hope's new journey.

Sadly, the showrunner also revealed that Landon is truly dead, but he could still be a part of the show.

Hope Meets Raf - Legacies Season 4 Episode 3

If you watch Legacies online, you know the episode strongly suggested Landon and Ted would be in the Other Side for some time.

The good news is that Hope's fateful decision to attack Alaric will have a major effect on the show for the foreseeable future.

"I think you will certainly see next week that [Hope becoming the tribrid] is going to have very major implications for the show and obviously for Hope's character, and as a result ripples through all of her friends," Matthews said in the aforementioned interview with TV Guide.

"It is very much a tidal change, and it is going to affect the entire world. Legacies will always be the most optimistic of the three canon shows, but there's no question that the show will be a little darker in Season 4, and will grow up as our actors grow up."

Alaric in Danger - Legacies Season 4 Episode 4

This also means that the relationships will have to change, with Matthews saying Legacies Season 4 will probably become the least romantic yet.

This is due to the universe of the show being severely changed by the decision to make Hope the tribrid.

The showrunner promises that things will be drastically different because Hope is now this all-powerful being with her humanity switched off.

"It's obviously a frightening thing because she is the most powerful person in our universe to this point, so what does that look like?

Tribrid Hope - Legacies Season 4 Episode 4

The full interview has a lot of exciting things about the upcoming episodes of Legacies, and you can check it out here.

It truly is an exciting time to be a fan of the show, and when you consider the fact that Rebekah Mikaelson is headed back to Mystic Falls, damn, it's going to be fun.

What did you think of all the twists and turns?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of Legacies Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

The unthinkable may happen to me. I don’t know what I’ll choose in that moment, but I’ll need someone who will love me no matter what I choose. When that day comes, I want to be surrounded by people who are willing to look death in the face with me and not run. For once, I want someone to love me enough to stay and fight. Even if it is a lost cause. Because I’m worth it

Josie

Hope: There were really wonderful parts of my father, but what if I have all the other parts too? He used to always say that the good in me came from my mom. If I become more like him, what if I lose the only piece of her that I have left?
Freya: You are equal parts your father and mother, and she would never disappear without a fight, Ever since you were little, people were terrified of what you could become because they were afraid that you might turn out like your dad. But you know what I think? I loved Niklaus. He was complicated and flawed and loyal, and he would have let the world burn just to save the people he loved. But you, you’re willing to let go of someone you love to save innocent people that you’ll never even meet. So I think you’re already better than all of us, and that your father and mother would say the same.

