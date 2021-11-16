Legacies Spoilers: Will Hope Destroy the Super Squad?

Legacies is finally living up to its true potential.

Hope's humanity remains off on Legacies Season 4 Episode 6, airing Thursday, November 18 at 9 p.m.

Naturally, it makes things very unpredictable, and Rebekah failed to make her see sense on Legacies Season 4 Episode 5, so now it's down to the Super Squad.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Hope attacked Alaric, leaving him in a coma, something that weighs heavily on the mind of Lizzie in the preview of the episode.

Josie is clearly conflicted, worried about what will become of Hope.

The truth is, Josie understands what's going on with Hope because of her own brush with her dark side.

Whether Josie will be the person to help Hope put her humanity switch back on, I don't know, but Dark Josie and humanity-free Hope working together would make for some good TV.

Alaric remains in a coma as the Super Squad crosses paths with Hope.

We hear someone telling Hope to go home before she does something she regrets, but thanks to the crafty editing, this audio could have been taken from another scene.

We do get a glimpse of Hope alongside her former friends, but she's holding a body.

"Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) search for answers which leads Lizzie to uncover a dangerous plan," reads the official logline.

"Cleo (Omono Okojie) works on tracking down Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), who does not want to be found. Hope pays a visit to a familiar face. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) gets some clarity – and a surprise visitor."

Yes, it seems we will be taking a trip to the Other Side to check in with Landon, and we're all for it if it advances the plot.

Landon is a good character, but the show never knows how to progress his story.

If we get some decent progression that feels true to the character, it will be worthwhile.

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

