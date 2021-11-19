Nancy Drew's Maddison Jaizani Teases a New Journey for Bess, What's Ahead, & More

Nancy Drew is one of the best shows on the air.

With its compelling mysteries, excellent characters, and first-rate acting, it is a delight to watch every Friday at 9 p.m. on The CW.

TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Maddison Jaizani about what drew her to the show, what's on the horizon for Bess, and more.

Bess on Nancy Drew Season 1

Maddison revealed she had never heard of Nancy Drew before landing the role of Bess and that it was a different genre for her.

Touching on different genres and forming great friendships was the draw when she heard about the show.

"The characters are so different, and they bounce off each other," the star shared, adding that she likes how different all of the characters are and what they bring to the show.

Maddison Jaizani for The CW's Nancy Drew

The Drew Crew is facing a new threat on Nancy Drew Season 3, and there is also a vocal paranormal entity in the mix in Temperance Hudson.

Maddison likes this direction because the characters are more vulnerable than ever because the possibilities with a character like Temperance are endless.

"They have to work together, and it's constantly like a game of checkmate. Temperance is the almighty powerful being we just have to tread very carefully around."

"It's a great dynamic," Jaizani adds.

Maddison Jaizani for The CW's Nancy Drew Second Photo

Bess has been growing closer to Temperance because she has been slowly coming to terms with her abilities.

Maddison thinks this was a big turning point for Bess because she never really had someone who believed in her growing up.

"I think this mentorship gave Bess massive confidence."

The star also thinks Bess can show Nancy suggestions that are worthy enough to be considered, even though the show sometimes portrays Bess as a character who is fumbling.

Bess Talks to Nick - Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 3

This is an exciting direction because it expands the character in many ways.

The friendships are continually tested amongst the members of the Drew Crew, with all of the supernatural forces pulling them in different directions, but Maddison likes being able to show these well-rounded friendships.

"Amongst all of the supernatural and fictional pieces that we have, these relationships are true, and they're really relatable," Maddison shared, adding that the show has a younger demographic, so it is nice to be able to portray these different layers of the characters.

"Whether it's love or heartbreak or cracks in friendships or family trauma, or even navigating adulthood, the show does it all, and it's super relatable."

Bess - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18

"I think that's really important to relate to this younger demographic that we have. It's great."

Throughout the first half of the season, the overarching mystery has centered on the Frozen Hearts Killer, which Maddison says will come at a significant cost to everyone involved.

The star couldn't delve deeper into it because, well, spoilers. Part of the fun of this show is piecing together the mystery as the season progresses!

Maddison said the cast have a lot of fun making the show.

Bess - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 14

"Most days, me and the cast are looking at each other saying, 'can you believe we do this for a living?"'

"No day is the same on Nancy Drew. We dabble in special effects, we get to do our own stunts, and the production is huge. We have a great cast and crew."

Nancy Drew continues tonight at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Remember, you can watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

